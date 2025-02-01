Newly appointed Kennebunk High School interim theater teacher Holly Fougere was arrested Thursday in Conway, New Hampshire, on felony embezzlement charges.

Fougere was appointed by the RSU 21 School Board during a meeting on Jan. 27. She was to replace former KHS theater director Dennis St. Pierre.

Fougere resigned from her post at Kennett High School in Conway in December.

Conway police Chief Chris Mattei announced Fougere’s arrest in a release Thursday afternoon. It said that Fougere was arrested “following a lengthy investigation into allegations of forgery and theft by misapplication of property.

“The investigation revealed that Fougere diverted checks made payable to programs associated with Kennett High School into a personal bank account. It appears as though these funds, intended to support the Kennett High School Performing Arts and Dance programs, were misappropriated for personal use.”

Conway police Detective Matthew Gagne led the investigation. Fougere has been charged with: theft by misapplication of property, a class B crime, as the amount of misappropriated funds exceeds $1,000; and seven counts of forgery, another class B crime, related to multiple altered checks used to divert funds into a personal account.

In a statement to the Post on Friday, RSU 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper said that Fougere was hired following a rigorous process utilized for all teaching candidates, including a thorough background and reference check.

According to Cooper, those checks did not produce any indication that Fougere would not meet the hiring criteria for the position.

“We are aware of the allegations against Mrs. Fougere,” Cooper said. “Currently, Mrs. Fougere is not under contract with RSU 21.”

On social media, many residents expressed concern with the situation.

“This is so disappointing and concerning,” Sarah Dore wrote. “The theater program at KHS could really use a committed, talented director.”

Tiffany Doherty said students are aware of the situation, calling their knowledge “equally upsetting.”

“How can they trust the adults put in charge when they continue to hire questionable people?” Doherty wrote.

Morale in the district is already fragile following a months-long battle to ratify a teacher contract. From Aug. to Dec. 2024, RSU 21 teachers were working without a contract.

During this time, teachers and residents in the district expressed feelings of a lack of support from the administration.

“We used to have a good culture,” Sea Road School teacher Rachel McCarthy said in Sept. “Our culture right now is awful. No one wants to come work here.”

RSU 21 Communications Director Matthew Shinberg said the district plans to hire a different interim theater teacher in the upcoming weeks.

“In light of these developments, I’m sure it will be a topic of conversation next week,” Shinberg told the Post.

