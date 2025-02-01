Scarborough graduate Nick Fiorillo scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds as Vermont snapped Maine’s six-game winning streak with a 55-49 win in an America East men’s basketball game Saturday in Burlington, Vermont.

TJ Hurley led Vermont (12-11, 5-3 America East) with 15 points, while Shamir Bogues added 12 points and six rebounds.

Christopher Mantis scored 12 points for Maine (14-9, 6-2). Quion Burns added 11 points and nine rebounds.

