President Donald J. Trump recently announced that he would name Charles Kushner, the wealthy real estate developer, political contributor, a major donor to Trump’s campaign and father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as ambassador to France. He was the single largest political donor in New Jersey and one of the biggest in the nation.

Mr. Kushner served two years in federal prison on various charges, including perjury, tax evasion and witness tampering. The latter included him hiring a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, who Kushner feared was talking to prosecutors. He sent the resulting tape to his sister. U.S. Attorney Chris Christie called it “one of the most loathsome and disgusting crimes he ever prosecuted” and the presiding judge called Kushner’s crimes “disgraceful and reprehensible.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Severin M. Beliveau is a retired attorney and lives in Portland. He was awarded the French Legion of Honor and is the former Consul Honoraire de France à Maine.

Kushner was pardoned by President Trump in December 2020, and Trump recently issued pardons and commutations of the sentences of 1,500 Jan. 6 criminals, including violent felons who were in prison for assaulting police officers.

Since its founding, the United States has nurtured its special relationship with France. Our alliance with France began with our revolution and was negotiated brilliantly by Benjamin Franklin, the first American envoy to Paris. Maine’s French connection has been nurtured by Maine citizens and is in many ways French — our neighbors of French background are the largest ethnic group in our state.

Beginning with Acadia in the 17th century and continuing with migration from French Canada in the 19th and 20th centuries — often in difficult times — the French have made Maine their home and have shaped the state that we live in today. Maine is the most French state in New England, with 30% of Maine’s citizens identifying themselves as Franco-American.

France has historically been a key partner for the U.S. in Europe, especially in the realms of trade, security and cultural exchange. Appointing an individual with limited foreign policy credentials and a controversial background would strain this important relationship.

During the Trump administration, relations between the U.S. and France were tested over issues such as the Paris Climate Agreement and NATO policies. President Trump recently announced that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement. A Kushner appointment could only exacerbate these tensions, as his familial ties to the Trump family and administration would be another reminder to French officials of their disagreements during Trump’s first administration.

With that in mind, the president’s nomination of Charles Kushner, one of the most high-profile ambassador appointments, as Benjamin Franklin’s next successor is more than questionable and deeply disappointing.

Other than whatever status he has as Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law, it is hard to find anything that qualifies Mr. Kushner for the appointment. He is a convicted felon, has no diplomatic experience and can be expected to personalize the existing tensions between President Trump and the president of France.

Jared Kushner’s role in shaping foreign policy, including relations with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Middle East, could raise questions about whether his father, Charles, might be viewed as a representative of U.S. political interests rather than neutral diplomatic efforts. As the head of a real estate empire, his business dealings could raise questions about potential conflicts of interest as they relate to his role as ambassador.

Any attempt, which I am certain there will be, to influence foreign policy in ways that benefit his business interests could undermine the integrity of U.S. diplomacy. There is no reason to expect that he will nurture the relations between our country and our state or with the people of France or of Europe. Appointing Kushner with a history of criminal behavior could be seen as disqualifying for a diplomatic position that requires a high level of trust and integrity.

Maine’s senators, the independent-minded Angus King and Susan Collins should fulfill their own constitutional role in confirmations and not vote for his confirmation or endorse the damage that Kushner will cause.

