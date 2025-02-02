Maine native Amy Allen won the Songwriter of the Year Grammy Award on Sunday.
In 2024, Allen co-wrote songs for Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Bridges, Tate McRae, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, and others.
Allen beat out Jessi Alexander, Edgar Barrera, Jessie Jo Dillon and Raye.
“The child in me that was starting writing songs when I was little on my bed in Maine is screaming and crying and laughing at the absurdity of this moment,” said Allen during her acceptance speech. “This award goes out to all of the legends who have sound-tracked the lives and generations with all of our stories.”
“This award also belongs to my fellow nominees and every single songwriter still out there that are still out there fighting the good fight. Without us, there would be no songs for anyone to win awards for. We are the engine that fuels the entire music industry, and have been so long overlooked and underappreciated.”
The Songwriter of the Year non-classic category is in its third year, and Allen is the first woman to win it.
During the evening primetime broadcast, Allen is up for two more Grammys in the Song of the Year and Album of the Year categories for her work with Carpenter.
Allen won her first Grammy award, for Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” which won Album of the Year in 2023.
