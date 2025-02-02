I’m writing because it worries me that people in this state of Maine are unaware of what car takeovers are and the dangers they pose. Car takeovers are on the rise — they are getting much more popular everywhere. I want to get the word out because I have realized what an impact car takeovers can have on the community.

The more people who know about this the better. It is important for people to be aware of the safety issues that car takeovers cause. Car takeovers are when big groups of cars get together/meet up at intersections and perform reckless stunts. They take over whole intersections and can cause death, car accidents and destruction of property. In Kennebunk just last year, a cop got swarmed by participants at a car takeover and she was fearful for her life.

The mob mentality is real at these car takeovers. These people influence each other’s mentality and feed off of other people’s energy. Cops are at a disadvantage when they arrive at the scenes. They are outnumbered and can be put in danger themselves.

I want more awareness so the public can work to discourage this kind of behavior. Social media outlets should also be aware of this. This is an important rising issue and needs to be addressed before it gets out of hand.

Mary Goldberg

York

