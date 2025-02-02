I think the Jan. 26 story “Maine needs more housing, fast. Two companies are turning to the assembly line” is on the money.

I first encountered the value of using modular housing in 1996 as the chief of engineering for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. We used it to construct housing for multi-family apartment buildings for field grade officers, and it worked very well — for the reasons outlined in your article. Modular can be better than stick-built because it is done indoors with craftsmen who have been doing it for years.

In 2022, we contracted KBS through Dirigo Custom Structures to construct our home. It was an ideal solution. We were able to customize a standard design to include everything we wanted in a retirement home. KBS began building our home in April and delivered it onsite in June. We received a Certificate of Occupancy in September, and are very happy with the result.

Douglas Robb

Bath

Copy the Story Link