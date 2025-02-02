I think the Jan. 26 story “Maine needs more housing, fast. Two companies are turning to the assembly line” is on the money.
I first encountered the value of using modular housing in 1996 as the chief of engineering for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. We used it to construct housing for multi-family apartment buildings for field grade officers, and it worked very well — for the reasons outlined in your article. Modular can be better than stick-built because it is done indoors with craftsmen who have been doing it for years.
In 2022, we contracted KBS through Dirigo Custom Structures to construct our home. It was an ideal solution. We were able to customize a standard design to include everything we wanted in a retirement home. KBS began building our home in April and delivered it onsite in June. We received a Certificate of Occupancy in September, and are very happy with the result.
Douglas Robb
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.