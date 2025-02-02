Does anyone really believe that Sen. Susan Collins’ vote against Pete Hegseth’s nomination for defense secretary was based on principle rather than on her intention to run for reelection in 2026, and that her voted wasn’t needed for confirmation?

If Trump needed her vote, Collins would surely have returned to the fold.

Lawrence Kaplan
Cape Elizabeth

