SCARBOROUGH – Anne Armstrong Bencks died peacefully on Jan. 26, 2025 with family around her, three weeks after her 98th birthday.

Depending on who you were, she was known over her lifetime as “Anne” “Mrs. Bencks” “Annie” “Annie Bananie” “Robin” “Mom” “Granny Annie” or just “Granny”.

Born Anne Louise Armstrong, in Springfield, Mass., to Fritz and Mary (Walbridge) Armstrong in 1927, she was their fourth and youngest child with two older brothers and a sister. Family was of utmost importance, and hers was strict but very loving. Among other things, she learned from her parents to keep a tidy, clean home and to do something worthwhile every day. She carried those “rules” with her every day of her life.

She loved music and sang with the Glee Club in school and the choirs in both her childhood church and later at Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland. She was a Girl Scout through and through–beginning at the age of 10 and continuing right into adulthood as a longtime leader. She learned early on the importance of connections with extended family and later, followed her parents lead to research ancestral records. She and her sister enjoyed many summertime visits with their five (maternal) aunts who lived in Bennington, Vt.

After high school graduation, her father’s expectations sent her to Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y. She connected easily with social life, and learned to play Bridge, while finding it a challenge to get good grades as a biology major. With her parents “good advice” Anne stayed the course academically and graduated on time in 1948. On a blind date during her junior year, she met the handsome, wonderful man that she would marry. Robert “Bob” Bencks, had just returned to Rensselaer Polytech Institute after a two-year tour of duty in the Navy. Their love blossomed quickly, and they married right after her graduation. While he completed his final year of college, she worked as a bookkeeper. After graduating, Bob landed a job with Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance and for the next nine years they moved to different cities as he worked his way up the corporate ladder. During that time, Anne gave birth to a daughter in 1951 and a son in 1954. In 1959, Bob was promoted as general manager of the Aetna Casualty Division in Portland, and they arrived in Cape Elizabeth.

They and their two children quickly settled into a wonderful community life and made many new, lifelong friends. They joined Woodfords Congregational Church in 1960 and went on to become prominent members. Their happy family unit of four grew into an even more wonderful family of five in 1965 with the birth of another son. While raising their children at home, in a comfortable and loving household, she also enjoyed numerous sewing and knitting projects, tending backyard gardens, walks in the woods and birdwatching.

In the early 1970s, Anne ventured beyond the many commitments of homemaking to become involved in Peace and Justice work through Woodfords Church, spreading her wings intellectually and spiritually. Extensive world traveling began after Bob’s retirement in 1985, which opened her eyes to new places and people. Because of Glasnost, she joined a group of hopeful people in 1993 who traveled to Portland’s sister city of Archangel, Russia connecting there with families and communities. Her deep curiosity and respect for all people, her appreciation for diverse thoughts and experiences, and her listening skills, truly opened the world to her.

At the same time there were now grandkids, who brought so much hope and joy for her, and she for them. They have all learned from her generous and loving spirit. She also brought together a group of women who traveled together for retreat or for adventure, calling themselves the “Grannies”, while bringing more hope and joy to all those among and around them.

As life slowed down, Anne and Bob moved first to a new house and then to Piper Shores, both in Scarborough. Bob passed away in 2019 with Anne beside him. Until near the very end of her life, simple pleasures like walks and sitting in the warming sunshine gave her strength.

Anne is survived by her children and their spouses, Jane and Huss, Douglas and Mary, Rob and Jodi. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A life celebration ceremony will be scheduled for a date this summer. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Anne’s tribute page, to sign her online guestbook, and to share memories and the qualities of Anne that we should all try to carry on.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute to

Maine Audubon, Falmouth,

maineaudubon.org, or to

Shalom House, Portland

shalomhouseinc.org.

