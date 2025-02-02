WINDHAM – Toni Pierce passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, after a brief illness.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Sidney Pierce; and her adored sons Chris Pierce and Seth Pierce, daughter-in-law, Heidi Pierce, Megan Merola and grandchildren Owen Pierce, Henry Pierce, Evelyn Pierce and Sedona Pierce. She is also survived by her brother, Chuck Allen and nieces Jess Allen, Jennifer Kyle, Debbie McNeany, her nephew Matthew Allen; as well as her sister-in-law, Debbie Higgins and brothers-in-law Gary Higgins and Robert Lamy; in addition to many dear and close friends.

Toni was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother having always said that the births of her two sons were her proudest achievement. Her pride and joy in them filled her life with so much love. They, in turn, always felt that love and support she always provided. Toni relished her role as “Nonni” to her four beautiful grandchildren. She loved fully and was fully loved in return.

Toni graduated from Portland High School in 1969 and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Newton Wellesley in 1973. She excelled in her profession having spent over 40 years as a nurse dedicating herself to helping others. Toni had a nurturing spirit that enriched the lives of all who knew her.

Toni will be remembered for her boundless love for her family, especially her grandchildren, her keen sense of humor and her selfless devotion to her family and friends. Toni left a rich legacy as we celebrate the beautiful life Toni lived and the profound impact she had on all that knew her.

The family is grateful to the staff of Mercy Hospital for their compassionate care during her final days.

Toni was never one to be the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no service. The family will gather for a private Celebration of Life at a date still to be determined. Toni’s final wishes were to spend eternity among the seas so her ashes will be spread at a later date.

Rest in peace my wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. You are now back with Grandpy Allen and Nana.

To share memories or to offer online condolences, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

