LINCOLN, Mass. – Carolyn (O’Connor) Birmingham, 88, of Lincoln, Mass., died on Jan. 27, 2025, in Cumberland Foreside. She was the wife of the late James G. Birmingham.

Carolyn was born on March 13, 1936, in Warwick, R.I. to Paul X. O’Connor and Mary E. (O’Toole) O’Connor. She grew up in Fitchburg, Mass. and attended Fitchburg High School. Upon graduation she enrolled in the electrical engineering program at Tufts University. When she graduated, she was one of the first two women to earn an engineering degree from Tufts.

After college Carolyn worked at General Radio, where her boss, Fred Van Veen, introduced her to James G. Birmingham. They married in 1961 and soon adopted two sons, PJ and Steve. She lived in Lincoln, Mass. for over 50 years. Later she moved to Maine to be closer to family, but her heart was always in Massachusetts.

Her interests included hiking, touring national parks, quilting, theater, learning, books and book clubs, philanthropic work, and family. She was very active in town civic life serving on many committees, working at the Lincoln Library, the League of Women Voters, and volunteering on election day. She never missed a chance to vote.

Later in life she started and ran a program called Step Up to Excellence. This program provides and supports mentors at four local high schools to help students who show the desire to excel and to pursue further education post graduation, but who might not have the family tradition or circumstances to do so. She cherished this program and always enjoyed getting to know the kids and the mentors.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim; and her brothers Mark and David O’Connor.

She is survived by her brother, Paul V. O’Connor, her sister-in-law, Kathy O’Connor, her sister-in-law, Pam Lauzau; her son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Paula Birmingham, her son, PJ and daughter-in-law, Steph Jornov; her beloved grandson, Liam Birmingham; as well as a nephew, two nieces; and many cousins.

Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 12 to 3 p.m. in Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., Concord, Mass. A private burial service will be held the following day at Lincoln Cemetery.

For Carolyn’s online guestbook, please visit http://www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Carolyn’s honor to your favorite charity.

