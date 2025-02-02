BUXTON – Henry Bradley “Brad” Traver II, 83, passed away Dec. 22, 2024 at Maine Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4-5 p.m. at the

Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Funeral Home, 498 Long Plains Rd., Buxton, ME 04093. A short service will follow the visitation. Burial will be at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, in the spring.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Buxton Toy Box or the

Scarborough Fish and Game Association,

21 Fish & Game Lane,

Scarborough, ME 04074

