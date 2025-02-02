Traver II, Henry Bradley “Brad” 83, of Buxton, Dec. 22, 2024. Visit 4-5 p.m., service to follow, Feb. 13, Chad E. Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service, Buxton
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Traver II, Henry Bradley “Brad” 83, of Buxton, Dec. 22, 2024. Visit 4-5 p.m., service to follow, Feb. 13, Chad E. ...
Traver II, Henry Bradley “Brad” 83, of Buxton, Dec. 22, 2024. Visit 4-5 p.m., service to follow, Feb. 13, Chad E. Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service, Buxton
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.