Nickels, Sylvia (Johnson) 92, of Portland, Jan. 16, in Westbrook. Celebration of life later. Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home
Nickels, Sylvia (Johnson) 92, of Portland, Jan. 16, in Westbrook. Celebration of life later. Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home
