In the heart of Maine’s North Woods, a historic land transfer is unfolding that could reshape the relationship between Indigenous people and their ancestral lands.

Last year, the nonprofit Trust for Public Land (TPL) announced that it would acquire 30,000 acres of land and return it to the Penobscot tribe. The TPL claims it will be the largest return of land from a nonprofit to a tribe in U.S. history, providing a blueprint for other states to follow after years of political gridlock over tribal rights and First Nations land ownership.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR John Ambler is a director at Pollination, a climate and nature investment and advisory firm.

For generations, Maine’s Wabanaki tribes have faced exceptional limitations on their rights, unlike tribes in virtually every other state. The Settlement Acts in Maine are state and federal laws that treat Maine tribes more like municipalities than sovereign nations, restricting their ability to self-govern, access federal programs and determine their own futures. Now, this land transfer presents a chance to right historical wrongs and restore Indigenous stewardship to a significant portion of Maine’s wilderness.

The Settlements Acts in Maine tried to resolve ongoing land claims — perhaps the central issue driving historical conflict with Native American tribes. The legislation can only be considered a failure. Tribal status remains plagued with legal uncertainty, tribal rights are severely limited, and the intended large-scale transfers of land have not materialized.

In 2023, Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bipartisan effort to extend sovereign rights to the Wabanaki Alliance. Politicians seem stuck in gridlock on issues of tribal rights (and just about everything else). Fortunately, we don’t need to wait for them to make positive changes. The return of this 30,000-acre timber concession would simultaneously benefit the outdoor recreation economy by opening access to Katahdin from the south while returning land to Indigenous stewardship.

As an investor in nature and conservation projects, I know how rare this type of transaction is. Most large land acquisitions require a financial return, limiting land use to a small handful of activities. Many government or nonprofit transfers come with restrictive land-use requirements. In this case, the Penobscot tribe would be free to reclaim its ancestral lands without restrictions or easements. This unrestricted transfer is likely to be excellent for the environment; Indigenous groups oversee up to 80% of the world’s remaining biodiversity and are generally much more effective land stewards than industry.

Advertisement

The Trust for Public Land and the Penobscot tribe are offering Mainers a solution that doesn’t require political breakthroughs or endless gridlock. The effort is a private one, involving purchasing land from a timber company directly. In a time where we can’t seem to make progress on many of the largest challenges facing our country, it’s refreshing to have a concrete solution to a real problem.

Acquiring timberland and transferring it to the Penobscot tribe does not exist on a Republican-Democrat axis or a conservationist-outdoor recreationist axis. In fact, this effort is reflective of Maine itself: practical, independent and serving a common good. This is more than just a land deal; it’s a chance for Maine to lead the way in reconciliation and environmental stewardship.

Mainers are deeply connected to the land through recreation and industry in ways that are unique among our neighbors. Ongoing disputes with Wabanaki tribes over land are a tear in our cultural tapestry that politicians seem unable to mend. This is discordant with our intimate relationship with the waters, lands and forests around us.

Supporting the TPL’s transfer to the Penobscot tribe with your wallet or your voice is a small step in the right direction, and one we can make together.

Copy the Story Link