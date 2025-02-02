South Portland police are searching for a 17-year-old who was reported missing Friday, the department said in a social media post.

Adelynn Guiliani left her house sometime Friday and has been missing since, according to the post.

She is described as a 5-foot-3 white female with blonde hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to email Lt. Todd Bernard at toddbe@southportland.gov, or to call dispatch at 207-874-8575.

