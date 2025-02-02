A South Portland woman died Saturday night after she crashed a car into a tree on Brighton Avenue near Highland Street in Portland.

The 42-year-old woman, whose name has not been released by police, was driving when she left the roadway and struck a tree around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Portland police.

She was transported to Maine Medical Center, where she died, police said.

The crash is under investigation, according to the release. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Copy the Story Link