Dakota Kennie holds on to Elias Hogan, 5, as they sled down a small hill at Bradbury Mountain State Park on Saturday. Kennie came up with Elias and his dad, Chris Hogan, from South Portland for a Winter Fun Day hosted at the park. Chris Silsbee, park manager at Bradbury, said that the Winter Fun Day event travels around to different state parks every weekend. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald
