The new year is a time for reflection, introspection, and goal setting. It’s an opportunity to appreciate the journey that has led you to this particular moment in your life.

I enter 2025 with deep appreciation for an award that is very meaningful to me.

Mainebiz, a statewide business magazine, named me to their 40 Under 40 list of Maine’s next generation of leaders. This is the third year the media outlet has published a list of individuals they deem as Maine’s ‘up-and-comers who are changing Maine and the economy for the better.’

They held a wonderful ceremony at Brick South on Thompson’s Point where I accepted the award. I’m honored to be recognized amongst so many talented individuals from a wide range of business, government and nonprofit industries. One thing we all have in common is letting our light shine brightly regardless of adversity. My fellow awardees inspire me to reach my greatest potential. Our collective future is a bright one, seeing the immense visionary talent we have across our beautiful state. The passion, dedication, and innovative spirit of these fellow leaders will help us write Maine’s next success story.

My purpose-driven adventures spanning media, government, nonprofit management, and communications have all led me to this moment to make the biggest impact in my community and for our state. You don’t always know you are on the right path in life. Sometimes it’s helpful to have the universe give you signs and a nudge in the direction that you are supposed to pursue. Moments like this are a nice reminder and help fuel the next chapter.

Back in 2013, The Advocate magazine named me ‘an architect of the next decade’ and listed me among the 40 Under 40 most accomplished leaders throughout the country. During that decade, I served in the Maine House of Representatives, Maine Senate, and the York County Commission. This year marks 10 years of service in elected office and 13 years overall when you include appointed public offices.

Advertisement

I was elected to the Maine House of Representatives at age 21, the Maine Senate at age 25, and to the York County Commission at age 31, each time becoming the youngest or the only openly LGBTQ+ individual to serve. I began my public service making history as the first student member on the Maine State Board of Education, after being appointed by Governor Baldacci at age 17. These opportunities have enabled me to amplify your voices and make meaningful changes that advance the common good.

One of the questions Mainebiz asked me in their interview was where I see myself at age 60. My response? “I hope to be giving back in a way that’s impactful, purpose-driven, and meaningfully improves the lives of others. Service is in my blood. It’s a part of who I am.”

Service can take many different forms, and the importance is beneficial both collectively and individually in each of our lives. Service can be a compass helping us chart a sense of purpose and direction. Service can be a mirror into the shared human experience. Service can counter moments of uncertainty with clarity of meaning. Service can be the guide during moments of political strife. Service can encourage civility. Service can be the disinfectant to divisiveness and intolerance.

No matter your own journey, no matter your political persuasion, let serving our fellow Americans with compassion and empathy be the foundation of our lives. It’s in the small, everyday moments where service can make all the difference in bringing us together and bringing light to even the darkest of places. Take it from me, making service the foundation of your life is extremely rewarding in the constant pursuit of happiness.

Justin Chenette is the county commissioner for Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Hollis, and Buxton and is a former state senator. He serves on the Southern Maine Planning & Development Commission, Maine Right to Know Advisory Committee, and provides college scholarships through his foundation. Chenette works as a communications and public relations professional and is the author of “The Great Whoopie Pie Debate: A Kids’ Guide to the Maine Legislature.” Get county updates at CommissionerChenette.com and email him at jchenette@yorkcountymaine.gov.

Copy the Story Link