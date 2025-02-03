TA athlete honored

with Gaziano Award

Thornton Academy’s Henry Mahoney received the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive Lineman Award, presented annually to the state’s top high school football senior lineman.

Recipients are chosen based on their hard work on the field, in the classroom, and in the communities. The award comes with a $5,000 scholarship from National Distributors.

“Henry ranks right up with some of the best linemen we have had here at TA,” said coach Kevin Kezal. “He turned himself into a great-student athlete through hard work, perseverance, and belief in himself.”

Mahoney, a member of the National Honor Society, ranks in the top 5% of his class, while taking eight Advanced Placement and 10 Honors courses. He has volunteered with youth football, Little League, middle school track and field, and Partners for World Health.

Mahoney plans to study Education at Gettysburg College.

Advertisement

Saco & Biddeford Savings promotes 8

Cara Gobeil was promoted to vice president. Gobeil joined SBSI in March of 2017 as a teller in the Saco Office. She was promoted to customer relationship associate in 2018, and became a customer relationship officer in 2019. In 2021, Gobeil joined the Audit Team as an auditor and in 2023, was promoted to assistant vice president. Her most recent promotion was to audit manager in March of 2024.

Sarah Gonneville was promoted to vice president. Gonneville joined SBSI in 2012 as a Teller in the South Portland Branch. She was promoted to Customer Relationship associate, then to Customer Relationship officer in 2014. Gonneville received another promotion in 2016, when she became the Assistant Branch manager in the South Portland Branch. In 2024, she was promoted to Retail Operations manager.

Shawn Walton was promoted to vice president. Walton joined the SBSI Team in January of 2000 as a teller in the Scarborough Branch. In 2001, he joined the Saco office and was promoted to Customer Relationship associate. He became an officer in 2013, and a year later, Walton was promoted to Assistant Branch manager. In 2017, he was promoted to assistant vice president. Last year, Walton was promoted to Market manager in the Saco office.

Cathryn Clark was promoted to assistant vice president. Clark joined the Accounting Team in November of 2022 as an accounting manager.

Denise Alphonse was promoted to customer relationship officer. Alphonse joined the Saco team in May of 2021 as a customer relationship associate.

Advertisement

Sam Kany was promoted to officer. Kany originally joined SBSI in the summer of 2020 as a seasonal teller. He returned to the bank when he joined the S&B Financial Services Team in 2021 as a financial services representative. Kany was promoted to financial advisor in December of 2021.

Keira O’Hare was promoted to officer. O’Hare joined the bank in September of 2020 as a Loan Servicing/Collections clerk. She was promoted to Retail Loan underwriter/facilitator in January of 2022.

Meg Palmer was promoted to Community Engagement officer. Palmer joined the Marketing Team in January of 2019 as a Social Media Marketing coordinator. In 2021, she moved into the role of the Bank’s Community Relations coordinator.

Age Friendly Saco receives donation

Representatives from Martin’s Point Health Care presented a $3,000 donation in support of Age Friendly Saco’s Transportation programs on Jan. 27.

During 2024, Age Friendly Saco was able to provide 1,313 rides for medical appointments. These rides are provided by a team of 23 volunteer drivers that travel as far south as Kennebunk and as far north as Falmouth for medical appointments.

In addition, Age Friendly Saco operates a shared ride service so residents can access essential services such as grocery shopping, accessing an exercise class, visiting the Dyer Library as well as the city’s community center. In 2024 this on-demand, shared ride service provided 885 rides .

During the summer months, Age Friendly Saco offers recreational mobility to older residents in congregate living facilities through its volunteer-piloted trishaw rides called the “CHAT.” This program, through the simple act of sharing a bike ride, has helped to create a sense of community, and provided joy to many of our residents. Anyone interested in learning more about these programs is encouraged to call the Age Friendly office at 207-710-5029.

Copy the Story Link