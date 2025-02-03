Dizzy Birds Rotisserie in downtown Biddeford, closed since Dec. 31, will relaunch later this month as a takeout- and delivery-only restaurant.

Chef-owner Tom Peacock had closed Dizzy Birds late last year after six years in business because he said the dining room was going unused. Before the pandemic, most of the restaurant’s patrons chose to dine in, but since 2020, Peacock’s business has come overwhelmingly from takeout and delivery.

“We really struggled to attract a dine-in business. It’s also a little bit of the ‘can’t beat ’em, join ’em’ type of attitude. The customers are telling us what they want from us is clearly takeout and delivery,” Peacock said, adding that Dizzy Birds will also offer catering.

When the restaurant reopens Feb. 27, Peacock said the menu will include hot whole or quartered rotisserie chickens, barbecued baby back ribs, and fully cooked, ready-to-eat pot pies and shepherd’s pies (also available in single-serving sizes).

The venue will also sell grab-and-go meals, à la carte sides like baked beans, mashed potatoes and mac-and-cheese, and desserts such as pot de crème and crème brûlée.

Peacock says he is looking for a tenant interested in renting the restaurant’s 1,000-square-foot dining space. Ideally, he said it would be a “complementary business” like a wine or coffee shop or a kitchen provisions store.

Before reopening later this month, Dizzy Birds will take preorders through its website for Super Bowl party food, available for pickup Saturday. The restaurant will also be open for takeout orders on Valentine’s Day.

Peacock said he expects after the relaunch, Dizzy Birds will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 2-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

