Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy

6, 8 & 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon, 2, 4, 6, 8 & 10 p.m. Saturday. Portland Masonic Temple, 415 Congress St., Portland, $48, $55, 21-plus. feverup.com.

If you’re a fan of 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe, there’s an unusual event you need to know about. The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy features theatrical Poe historians sharing some of his most well-known stories. As you listen, you’ll enjoy Poe-themed drinks including the Cocktail of Red Death, made with 100-proof vodka, cherry Heering, Bénédictine liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice and bitters. The location, the historic Portland Masonic Temple in Portland, adds to the mystique.

‘No Other Land’

2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1 and 3 p.m. Feb. 13. Bernard Osher Foundation Auditorium, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $6. portlandmuseum.org.

Here’s a chance to see a movie that’s up for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. “No Other Land” was made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective of four young activists and centers on Palestinian Basel Adra from the Masafer Yatta area of the West Bank. Adra captured the destruction of his community on film and forged an alliance with an Israeli journalist. Despite radically different backgrounds and life circumstances, the two united during the region’s harrowing times.

Opening Reception: Portland Press Herald Photos of the Year

5-7 p.m. Friday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. pressherald.com.

The annual Portland Press Herald Photos of the Year exhibit will be available for viewing at the Portland Public Library through Feb. 22. The opening reception is on Friday, so be sure to make it a part of your First Friday Art Walk. From childhood joy to the destructive force of nature, these photos capture the full spectrum of the human experience. Several staff photographers will be there to share the backstory behind some of the photos, and light refreshments will be served.

‘The Cher Show’

7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 13. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $55-$125. porttix.com.

You don’t have to believe in life after love to have a great night out at “The Cher Show.” The touring Broadway production features a trio of singers paying homage to the incomparable singer and actress. The Tony Award-winning musical lifts the lid off Cher’s entire career, and includes 35 songs that span six decades of fame for the Grammy, Oscar and Emmy-award winning star.

