The Greater Portland Council of Governments announced it will receive $11.1 million in federal money to enhance digital literacy and cyber safety programming for seniors at community hubs and expand workforce development opportunities in the region and the state.

The goal is to build upon ongoing efforts to connect underserved communities by providing training for local tech support volunteers, increasing internet safety awareness through partnerships with law enforcement, and ensuring that Maine’s rural and aging populations have the skills necessary to thrive in a digital economy, said Clara McCool, regional broadband manager at the Greater Portland Council of Governments, in a press release.

“Strategies include providing affordable devices and affordable internet access, and teaching people how to stay safe when online,” McCool said. “We’ll help everyone realize the benefits of digital technology, such as how to use a video conferencing app to connect with their doctor.”

Copy the Story Link