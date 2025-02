The Valley girls basketball team improved to 16-0 with a 70-23 win over Pine Tree Academy on Monday night in Freeport.

The Cavaliers (16-0) completed a season sweep of the Breakers (7-10). They earned an 81-22 victory over Pine Tree on Jan. 18 in Bingham.

BUCKFIELD 46, WISCASSET 7: Ten players scored for the Bucks (14-3) in their victory over Wiscasset (1-15) in Buckfield.

Sarae Devoe led the way with 14 points for Buckfield. Addison Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and Taylor Harvey made two 3s and contributed eight points.

Maddie Richardson scored four and Makayla Bush had three points for Wiscasset.