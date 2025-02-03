The Valley girls basketball team improved to 16-0 with a 70-23 win over Pine Tree Academy on Monday night in Freeport.

The Cavaliers (16-0) completed a season sweep of the Breakers (7-10). They earned an 81-22 victory over Pine Tree on Jan. 18 in Bingham.

BUCKFIELD 46, WISCASSET 7: Ten players scored for the Bucks (14-3) in their victory over Wiscasset (1-15) in Buckfield.

Sarae Devoe led the way with 14 points for Buckfield. Addison Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and Taylor Harvey made two 3s and contributed eight points.

Maddie Richardson scored four and Makayla Bush had three points for Wiscasset.

Copy the Story Link