Kudos to Sen. Collins for standing up and doing the right thing by voting against Pete Hegseth. Please know that this does not go unnoticed.

I am a lifelong Democrat and have been an elected party official, but if Collins keeps this record going forward, I will not only repaint my 4-foot-by-8-foot Kamala Harris sign with Collins’ name, I will volunteer to work for her campaign in two years.

Jenifer Duryea
Limington

