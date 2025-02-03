Kudos to Sen. Collins for standing up and doing the right thing by voting against Pete Hegseth. Please know that this does not go unnoticed.
I am a lifelong Democrat and have been an elected party official, but if Collins keeps this record going forward, I will not only repaint my 4-foot-by-8-foot Kamala Harris sign with Collins’ name, I will volunteer to work for her campaign in two years.
