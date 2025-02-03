Maine Trust for Local News sports columnist Travis Lazarczyk is a voter in the U.S. College Hockey Online men’s poll. Each week he will share his top 10 votes, as well as hit on a few items of interest in the sport.

My ballot this week:

Boston College Minnesota Michigan State Western Michigan Maine Denver Providence Arizona State Ohio State Boston University UMass Lowell UConn Michigan Minnesota State Quinnipiac Michigan Tech Augustana North Dakota UMass Colorado College

Black Bears grind out a pair of wins: I didn’t jump Maine up to No. 5 because it won two Hockey East games at Alfond Arena this past weekend over Northeastern and UMass. I jumped the Black Bears up a spot because of the way they did it, mixing and matching lines to overcome injuries and the one-game suspension of Ross Mitton for Friday’s game. Despite those obstacles, Maine climbed into second place in the Hockey East standings. A tough road trip to Providence, which I have No. 7 this week, is in store for the Black Bears this weekend.

Quinnipiac is the ECAC’s torchbearer: This week, the Bobcats are the only team in the ECAC I included on my ballot. I just couldn’t make the case for anyone else in the league. The Bobcats are ranked No. 11 in the PairWise, the ranking which mimics the criteria used by the NCAA to select the tournament field. No other ECAC team is in the top 20. I considered Colgate. The Raiders are 4-1 in the last five, 14-10-2 overall, and are coming off wins at Clarkson and St. Lawrence. I’ll see how Colgate does this weekend against Union and RPI and reconsider.

The Big Ten is tightening up: Hockey East has been the toughest conference in the country this season, top to bottom, but the Big Ten is a close second. The league has six teams in the top 20 of the PairWise rankings, and I have three in the league in my top 10. The big matchup in the Big Ten this weekend is Michigan vs Michigan State, which play a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday. Ohio State plays a pair at Notre Dame, while Penn State and Wisconsin, two teams knocking on the door of my top 20, play Friday and Saturday.

