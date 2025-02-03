Maine Roller Derby’s final Home Teams showdown of the season is on Feb. 15 in Westbrook. This will be the third public bout for the newest Home Team skaters.

“Despite what you see us do to each other on the track, skaters have so much love for each other,” Cinderellbows, a Maine Roller Derby official, said in a prepared release. “Maine Roller Derby strives to make the sport welcoming, supportive and fun for everyone — skaters, officials, volunteers and fans!”

In addition to the roller derby action, this event will offer a family-friendly atmosphere with food and beverage options, merchandise, and opportunities to meet the athletes.

Tickets for ages 13 and up are $12; free for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets at mainerollerderby.com or at the door on the day of the event.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and first whistle is at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Happy Wheels, 3 Chabot St., Westbrook.

For more information about Maine Roller Derby, visit the group’s website or contact info@mainerollerderby.com.

