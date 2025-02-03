HOT TIX. PERIOD.

Women of a certain age, along with their friends, loved ones and allies, will all get a huge kick out of “Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising through the Change.” The touring production will be at Merrill Auditorium in Portland on March 20.

Set on a cruise ship, four female friends hilariously navigate hot flashes, mood swings and memory fog. With parodied tunes that harken back to the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, including “I Need a Vino” and “Let’s Hear it for the Toy,” the laughs will be plentiful.

Tickets range from $45-$65 at porttix.com.

MUPPET MADNESS

You – and the kids in your life – can take a stroll through your own childhood with a stage production of Jim Henson’s beloved “Fraggle Rock.”

The original TV series, featuring Jim Henson’s Muppets, ran from 1983 to 1987.

A revived version of the show called “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” aired in 2022, and it’s this version you’ll see on stage.

Advertisement

The creative genius of the late Jim Henson is kept alive through Jim Henson’s Creature Shop with newly created walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet-sized, mechanized Doozers and giant inflatable Gorg puppets. If you have no idea what any of this means, all will be revealed as you’re taken on a grand adventure with original songs, special effects, new characters and more during the pair of afternoon performances.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live” will be 1 and 4:30 p.m. on April 5 at Merrill Auditorium. Tickets are $35-$75 at porttix.com.

HIP-HOP ROYALTY

West Coast hip-hop act Cypress Hill kicks off its latest tour this week in Bogotá, Colombia. The tour ends on May 15 when they’ll take the stage in Portland at the State Theatre.

The band then heads overseas in late June for a string of European dates.

With a 10-album discography that dates back to the 1991 self-titled debut, some of Cypress Hill’s most popular songs include “Insane in the Brain” and “Tequila Sunrise.”

Cypress Hill tickets are $56 in advance, $66 day of show. Get them at statetheatreportland.com. Buy tickets in person and without fees at the State Theatre box office at 609 Congress St. in Portland from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, or on the night of any show starting one hour before doors open.

Copy the Story Link