Midcoast LGBTQ+ advocates and allies are pushing back in the wake of Trump administration policies, vowing to mobilize support networks and strengthen solidarity during uncertain times.

One of the first actions President Donald Trump took to start his second term was to announce that his administration would recognize only two genders: male and female. The executive order mandated the use of “sex” instead of “gender” in official documents, rejecting non-binary identities.

Queerly ME, a nonprofit based in Brunswick, has reaffirmed its commitment to embracing queer ecology — the complex and diverse sexuality of plants — recognizing that various forms of identification are inherent in nature.

“If nature is doing it, it’s natural,” said Kyle Warnock, Queerly ME’s executive director and founder.

In the fall of 2021, Queerly ME and the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust partnered to connect people with nature and one another. Since then, the two organizations have launched foraging walks, fairy-house building, birdwatching and community trail mixers.

What began with roughly 30 attendees per program has swelled to 90. The joint hikes will spread statewide this spring, reaching all 16 Maine counties.

“Seeing the trail mixer program grow in popularity has been tremendous,” said Lydia Coburn, BTLT communications and operations manager. “I’m elated to see Queerly ME expand statewide, allowing many more individuals to find a home within their own identity and communities.”

Imagining a kinder world

Since last June, Pride Month 2024, Queerly ME has undergone several transitions, including a more integrated mission statement, a fourth programming category for social events and the launch of trail mixer programs beyond just Cumberland County.

“There is a heightened need for places where people can gather and breathe,” Warnock said. “Despite political initiatives threatening our human rights, we’ve seen peak attendance. Spending time together in nature and learning about each other allows us to envision a world where we are treated kindly. That’s what we’re all craving right now.”

Warnock has increasingly noticed parallels between queer communities and natural ecosystems, such as how trees demonstrate mutual aid during times of drought, similar to how LGBTQIA+ members bond in solidarity amid uncertainty.

“It’s a tough time to advocate for social and environmental justice,” Warnock said. “It’s hard to imagine what may take shape in the coming years, but witnessing the interconnectedness of all living beings, in nature and community, re-instills my hope.”

Queerly ME will host two upcoming events that lean into this concept further: “Music for Belties” from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Aldemere Farm in Rockport, where live music will be played for a herd of cows and humans to demonstrate how species coexist and share joy together; and Queer Animal Day from 5-7 p.m. on March 24 at the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddack, where animals in rehabilitation will demonstrate how different species fit within a queer ecosystem.

‘Resist. Resist. Resist.’

Warnock reflected on the awakening that often occurs when hikers attend a trial mixer for the first time and then continue to do so regularly.

“It doesn’t take long for a noticeable shift in energy to occur,” Warnock said. “It happens often; we’ll watch someone join, be timid and gradually become more vulnerable in conversations.”

Isaiah Peacott-Ricardos, a Queerly ME board member and regular attendee, has undergone this transformation himself.

“[It] starts with quieter murmurs before strangers,” Peacott-Ricardos said. “By the end of the hike, there’s laughter shared between newfound friends.”

Sosanya Pok recalled feeling drawn to attend a trail mixer because the program was “low-barrier, inclusive.”

In addition to serving as a record keeper for Queerly ME, Pok volunteers for Khmer Maine and works at the Maine Association for New Americans, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the personal empowerment of immigrants.

“The nonprofits I support reflect my personal experience,” Pok said. “As a Cambodian-American woman, I learned from a young age to embrace both cultures that shaped my identity. When I later discovered I was queer, this created new challenges. Finding a community where I feel accepted has helped me better understand myself.”

Growing up in Scarborough, Pok recalled ample barriers to connecting to nature — yet still, there was a deep pull. They sought joy by going on family hikes at Sebago Lake, canoeing or camping, which they did for the first time through Khmer Maine’s Land and Justice Program.

“The vibe at Queerly ME trail mixers is heartwarming, which I seek out,” Pok said. “As humans, we are an extension of nature. No matter our ancestry, our predecessors had land, whether or not it belonged to them. Their connection to the earth was fundamental. We wonder where this deep pull is coming from; it’s coming from within.”

Pok finds they can both hold and release intergenerational trauma in the forest.

Coburn agreed. She has led several trail mixers and finds the program dynamic — lighthearted, fun and conducive to deeper intimacy.

“I led [an event] just a few days after the election results rolled in,” Coburn said. “I felt nervous about hosting a group of people when I felt so low. We had our highest attendance at Topsham to date; it gave me hope for our community. We found friendship and comfort with one another.”

Coburn quoted author Loryn Brantz: “In a time of hate, Love is an act of resistance. In a time of fear, Faith is an act of resistance. In a time of misinformation, Education is an act of resistance. In a time of poor leadership, Community is an act of resistance. In a time like this, Joy is an act of resistance. Resist. Resist. Resist.”

How to get involved

In 10 years, Warnock hopes to establish a Queerly ME campus — a ” sanctuary” with dorms, communal spaces and hiking trails. He recognizes that achieving such a vision would require a strong donor base, so he urges those who support Queerly ME’s mission to consider monthly donations.

Soon, a membership program will be released.

To stay updated with Queerly ME’s work, follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Signal and LinkedIn, or sign up for the group’s e-newsletter. Events are listed on the website at queerlyme.org/events.

