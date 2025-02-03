The Brunswick girls hockey team overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Yarmouth/Freeport 3-2 thanks to junior winger Solveig Ledwick’s natural hat trick in Yarmouth on Saturday.

All three of Brunswick’s goals came in the third period.

Brunswick improved to 14-4 while Yarmouth/Freeport fell to 14-3-1.

Boys basketball

LEAVITT 49, MORSE 47: Colin Schlobohm’s basket with two seconds remaining lifted Leavitt over Morse in Turner on Saturday.

After Leavitt’s Cooper Morin tied the game at 47 with a 3-pointer, Schlobohm converted on a post-up move off a pass from Jacob Gibbs.

Schlobohm led the Hornets (8-8) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Gibbs had 12 points and five assists.

Advertisement

Waylon Rhorer scored 18 points for Morse (4-13).

RICHMOND 68, NORTH HAVEN 31: Jake Gay scored 15 points as the Bobcats (10-7) won in Richmond on Saturday.

Ben Fournier chipped in with 12 points.

Quinton Spence led the Hawks (0-15) with 10 points.

Girls basketball

LEAVITT 48, MORSE 45: Caitlyn McCoy connected on six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points as the Hornets (10-6) edged the Shipbuilders (7-10) in Bath on Saturday.

McCoy got Leavitt off to a fast start, making three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, but Morse erased a 10-point deficit in the second quarter and led 20-19 at halftime.

McCoy then scored 18 points in the second half.

Gabrielle Smith added 13 points, including 9 of 12 free throws.

Reese Darling sank four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Morse.

Copy the Story Link