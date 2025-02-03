The Brunswick girls hockey team overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Yarmouth/Freeport 3-2 thanks to junior winger Solveig Ledwick’s natural hat trick in Yarmouth on Saturday.
All three of Brunswick’s goals came in the third period.
Brunswick improved to 14-4 while Yarmouth/Freeport fell to 14-3-1.
Boys basketball
LEAVITT 49, MORSE 47: Colin Schlobohm’s basket with two seconds remaining lifted Leavitt over Morse in Turner on Saturday.
After Leavitt’s Cooper Morin tied the game at 47 with a 3-pointer, Schlobohm converted on a post-up move off a pass from Jacob Gibbs.
Schlobohm led the Hornets (8-8) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Gibbs had 12 points and five assists.
Waylon Rhorer scored 18 points for Morse (4-13).
RICHMOND 68, NORTH HAVEN 31: Jake Gay scored 15 points as the Bobcats (10-7) won in Richmond on Saturday.
Ben Fournier chipped in with 12 points.
Quinton Spence led the Hawks (0-15) with 10 points.
Girls basketball
LEAVITT 48, MORSE 45: Caitlyn McCoy connected on six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points as the Hornets (10-6) edged the Shipbuilders (7-10) in Bath on Saturday.
McCoy got Leavitt off to a fast start, making three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, but Morse erased a 10-point deficit in the second quarter and led 20-19 at halftime.
McCoy then scored 18 points in the second half.
Gabrielle Smith added 13 points, including 9 of 12 free throws.
Reese Darling sank four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Morse.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.