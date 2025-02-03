After snowfall, picking up the shovel to dig out cars and clear off sidewalks can be an annoyance of winter for Portland residents. However, for elderly homeowners in Portland, snow creates larger challenges in maintaining their home and their safety.

Older and disabled homeowners may be unable to shovel their walkways for which they are responsible. This leads to an increased risk for slips and falls, as well as potentially penalization from the city’s sidewalk ordinance, which requires property owners to clear abutting sidewalks or face fines.

Senior Portland homeowner Ruby Simkoff is unable to shovel the path and steps to her Victorian home in Woodfords Corner, particularly following surgeries on her shoulder and hip.

“I’ve struggled by myself … it’s daunting, shall we say,” Simkoff said.

However, after a snowstorm, organized volunteers from her neighborhood consistently clear Simkoff’s path for her. “It’s been a blessing, it really has been, to find out about this program,” she said.

The volunteers are from the city of Portland’s volunteer snow shoveling program. The program operates from Portland’s Elder Services as part of Age–Friendly Portland. In 2015, Portland joined AARP’s network of Age-Friendly Communities that signifies elected officials’ commitment to making the community an accessible and friendly place to people of all ages.

Advertisement

Through this volunteer program, elderly Portland homeowners who are unable to shovel themselves and do not have other assistance in the area can call Linda Weare, director of the city of Portland’s Elder Affairs, who oversees the program. Weare adds the senior residents to her spreadsheet and connects them with volunteers in their neighborhood who will shovel the snow on the path to their house and their adjacent sidewalk.

“It’s kind of an old-fashioned, neighbor-helping-neighbor plan,” said Weare.

Now, 13 Portland neighborhoods participate in the program, with more than 110 households receiving the service from about 100 volunteers. Weare said that the program got so large, she had to share the organization with volunteer coordinators in nine of the neighborhoods.

In the Portland neighborhoods of Libbytown and Rosemont, Todd Ricker coordinates with volunteers and shovels the walkways of elderly homeowners himself.

“I think in Portland we have a strong sense of taking care of neighbors and friends,” said Ricker.

Ricker coordinates with five volunteers who care for five households in the area. Seeing snow in the weather forecast, the volunteers communicate on WhatsApp about who is available to do the houses on the list, checking in afterwards that the job is done.

Advertisement

“They’re grateful. Sometimes we don’t see them, sometimes they offer a cup of coffee or thank us,” said Ricker about the homeowners they serve.

“It’s an incredibly fulfilling, healthy way to get involved in your community,” he said. “I’m so glad the city has it.”

Jill Johanning became a volunteer shoveler and volunteer coordinator in her neighborhood of Nason’s Corner this year. She was motivated to join the program to connect with her community after moving to Portland.

“I saw when they put out the call for shovelers that they also need coordinators. So I thought it’d be an opportunity to meet some new neighbors that I wouldn’t otherwise in the neighborhood,” Johanning said.

In addition to coordinating 10 other volunteers in her area in shoveling pathways when snow falls, Johanning shovels for a senior woman who owns a dog. The elderly homeowner needs to be able to safely get outside to let out her pet after it snows.

“Not being able to get out of your house is a huge issue that a lot of people don’t think about. And then the impact of when snow is there and when it’s staying on sidewalks or curb ramps, it’s just people don’t feel comfortable. We hear from a lot of people that they’re afraid of falling, and so instead of taking the risk, they just won’t bother,” said Johanning.

Advertisement

“Winter is half the year in Maine, so we want to make sure that they are getting out doing what they need to do, whether it’s with their pets or groceries, at doctor’s offices, or just socializing with their neighbors,” she said.

However, there are still challenges. The ground remains slick, heating costs increase, public transportation may be less consistent, and seniors struggle more to regulate their body temperatures in the cold. Additionally, Weare said that over the past few years she has heard from many elderly Portland residents that they struggle to find a way to get their driveways plowed — a job too large for the shoveling program’s volunteers.

“That’s a challenge for people, especially if they don’t have much money or know anyone that does it,” said Weare.

“So I’m not going to ask them to clear big driveways, but it makes me aware that if it’s difficult to find those folks, even if they are able to pay something, they just don’t know why. It seems like there’s a shortage of people doing the plowing,” she said.

Simkoff also has found this to be the case. She said multiple plow drivers for hire have retired and she has trouble finding replacements.

“I’ve gone through several plow people, and in several years,” she said.

Advertisement

While being mobile with a car can remain a struggle, the volunteer snow shoveling program allows for important stability, as elderly homeowners are able to continue living independently with this minor assistance instead of having to relocate to assisted living. It permits “aging in place,” a tenant of an Age-Friendly Community.

“(This program) falls into the category of home maintenance and just being able to do the things that homeowners need to do, to stay there and to not have to move into a retirement community or some other place where those services are provided,” Weare said. “It’s helping people stay independent for as long as they can and live in the home and a community that they want to stay in.”

Simkoff has been living in her Woodfords Corner house through 33 winters.

“I was very fortunate to get this house when I did, really, because in today’s economy, I’d never be able to,” said Simkoff.

“Those of us who got in when we could, we’re hanging in as best as we can … So this program certainly helps out.”

For shoveling assistance or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Linda Weare at 207-541-6620 or send an email to agefriendlycommunity@portlandmaine.gov.

Copy the Story Link