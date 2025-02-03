BOSTON — In November, Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy said there was an “extreme urgency” within the organization to have an aggressive offseason and get back to competing for an American League East title in 2025.

In the weeks since, Boston has added a true No. 1 starter (Garrett Crochet) in a trade with the White Sox but has been less aggressive on the free agent market, committing a total of approximately $43 million for four pitchers (Walker Buehler, Patrick Sandoval, Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson). As of Monday, the club’s payroll projects to be somewhere around $215 million — less than their projected $226 million number from 2024 and well short of the first competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold of $241 million. There’s still a glaring hole in the lineup with Boston failing, at least to this point, to replace Tyler O’Neill’s production from the right side.

Speaking outside Fenway Park as part of the team’s “Truck Day” festivities Monday, Kennedy contended that Boston has acted decisively and aggressively this winter while leaving the door open for further additions — even significant ones, “depending upon how things play out here over the next couple weeks.”

“I do,” he said when asked if he thinks the club has acted with the urgency he spoke about in November. “The approach (chief baseball office Craig Breslow) took was one of extreme aggression, extreme urgency. That doesn’t mean you’re going to end up signing every single free agent you engage with or complete trades that you embark on. It has been great to see the aggressive approach and the sense of urgency within baseball operations to improve.

“We have the ability to add, if we can match up on deals that make sense, in terms of where we stand right now. I was asked the question earlier in the offseason about the ability to spend. We were engaged in the Juan Soto negotiations. It is something we have the ability to flexible (with), but it is so player and deal-specific. We’re going to do what’s right for the Red Sox for the short-term, trying to put a team out there that’s built to win in 2025, but also what makes sense for the long term.

“It’s always a difficult line to walk, that balance. We get criticized for our messaging on that front and we understand that. It’s hard to navigate the short term and the long term. The only way to really follow up on that and have credibility and trust from our fans is to win baseball games. That’s what we need to do.”

Kennedy reiterated that adding right-handed pop remains a priority for Boston, though the list of available options is a short one. Top free agent Alex Bregman remains available, as does Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, a clear trade candidate who has made it clear that Boston is a preferred destination. Lesser free agent options who might fit the Red Sox include second baseman Brendan Rodgers and outfielder Randal Grichuk.

“That’s still a goal. It has been since the beginning,” Kennedy said. “Obviously with Vaughn (Grissom) and Trevor (Story) hopefully coming into spring training healthy, we feel better about the more balanced nature of the lineup. But if we can add a right-handed bat, we would love to do that.”

Bregman, who is re-engaged in talks with the Astros while also staying in touch with the Blue Jays, Cubs and other teams, is perhaps the cleanest fit for the Red Sox as a proven veteran who would take over at second base. There has been an internal debate about pursuing Bregman, however, with concerns over giving him the long-term deal he seeks and potentially blocking top prospect Kristian Campbell’s clearest path to playing time. Kennedy, who along with manager Alex Cora has been known to be a behind-the-scenes proponent of a Bregman deal, wouldn’t get into specifics about the team’s talks with the infielder.

“I’m not allowed to talk about any specific free agent negotiations or anything,” Kennedy said, “but given that he’s unsigned, I think that speaks for itself.”

The Red Sox could also look to add a bullpen arm to a core group that is expected to include Chapman, Wilson, Liam Hendriks, Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock but the options have dwindled on that market, too. Veteran David Robertson represents a clear fit, as do trade candidates Ryan Helsley (St. Louis) and Robert Suárez (San Diego), who will each make significant money in 2025. Kennedy made clear that the Red Sox are willing to add payroll if there’s a move to be made.

“Definitely don’t think we’re done trying to add to this complement of guys we have,” Kennedy said, speaking about the roster as a whole. “Excited about who we have but also have room to continue to add.

“There’s confidence in this group, for sure, starting with Alex Cora and the coaching staff. But we’d like to add more. You’d always like to add more.”

The club also plans to continue aggressively pursuing contract extensions with some of its younger players, including Crochet, who with only two years under team control is a major priority. The financial flexibility could help Boston to that end as well.

“There’s definitely extension conversations going on,” Kennedy said. “I think those will heat up as we get into spring training.”

