U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced on Monday that she will vote to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard’s nomination was believed to be on shaky ground after last week’s confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on which Collins and Sen. Angus King serve.

Prior to that hearing, Collins expressed concerns about Gabbard’s past efforts to end warrantless wiretapping of foreign targets, which some senators said accounts for 60% of the president’s daily briefing. She was also concerned about Gabbard’s past support for Edward Snowden, a former defense contractor who exposed the U.S.’s broad surveillance program and is now exiled in Russia.

Although Gabbard refused to call Snowden a traitor during the hearing, she told Collins that she would not seek a pardon for Snowden.

Collins said she supports Gabbard’s focus on narrowing the scope of the national intelligence program, which began after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has since grown is jurisdiction.

“I understand the critical role the DNI plays in the Intelligence Community,” Collins said in a written statement. “The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, however, has become far larger than it was designed to be, and Ms. Gabbard shares my vision of returning the agency to its intended size.”

Collis referred to additional answers she received in a closed confirmation hearing.

“In response to my questions during our discussion in my office and at the open hearing, as well as through her explanation at the closed hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Ms. Gabbard addressed my concerns regarding her views on Edward Snowden,” she said. “I look forward to working with Ms. Gabbard to strengthen our national security.”

Collins’ vote was being closely watched, in part because Gabbard cannot afford to lose a single Republican vote on the committee if Democrats all oppose her.

Gabbard is not yet assured confirmation, however. Other Republicans on the panel expressed concerns about Gabbard’s refusal to describe Snowden as a traitor.

This story will be updated.

