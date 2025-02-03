Wiscasset-based National Digital Equity Center was recently selected as a recipient of National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program. The $13.7 million award marks the first significant investment in digital opportunity in Maine’s history and will propel the state’s efforts to close the digital divide, the center said in a prepared release. This award is part of the larger $24.8 million investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

NDEC, a nonprofit, advocates for digital equity, inclusion and literacy to close to digital divide across the U.S.

“This is a real game-changer for Maine,” said Susan Corbett, executive director of NDEC. “We are incredibly honored to receive this award and excited to work with our robust network of partners to ensure that digital opportunity becomes part of the fabric of Maine’s communities. With this funding, we’re building an ecosystem, empowering Mainers with the tools and skills they need to thrive in today’s digital world.”

The funding supports the Maine Digital Opportunity Initiative, a statewide program designed to empower local organizations, sustain digital equity efforts and ensure every Mainer has the digital access they need. The initiative builds on Maine’s leadership in digital equity as the first state in the nation to submit its Digital Equity Plan. These federal funds complement the state capacity funds soon to be distributed through the Maine Connectivity Authority’s Digital Opportunity Networks program.

The MDOI will serve over 25,000 individuals across Maine, focusing on older adults, veterans, individuals with disabilities and rural residents, NDEC said.

“As Maine continues to build out critical internet infrastructure, this investment will ensure Maine people can make the most of their connection,” Gov. Janet Mills said. “Enhanced internet use will increase economic and educational opportunities, improve access to care, and ensure broadband infrastructure benefits are felt by all Maine people and communities. I thank Maine’s congressional delegation for supporting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which made this funding possible.”

NDEC’s approach includes collaboration with more than 250 partner organizations ranging from libraries to adult education programs. Through its “train-the-trainer” model, NDEC ensures long-term impact by equipping facilitators — such as librarians and educators — with the skills and confidence to continue providing digital skills training and support within their communities. This model not only expands access to digital navigators in libraries, community colleges and other local hubs but also doubles the number of partner organizations across Maine, fostering a self-sustaining network that strengthens digital skills and access statewide.

For more information, visit digitalequitycenter.org.

