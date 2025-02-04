January was a colder than average month, but it didn’t come with much snow. Deficits for the season are around 15 inches in Portland and 20 inches in Caribou.

The weather pattern is shifting though, and it’s turning more active.

For much of January, the jet stream was far to our south, delivering record snow to parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast. Most of the snow we’ve seen recently has been from nuisance fronts and clippers, which lack moisture.

Now, it’s shifting farther north. The storm track will be closer to us, which will mean multiple chances for precipitation over the next couple of weeks. It’s not quite a perfect pattern, as we’re lacking a negative NAO, which would slow storms down as they move off the East Coast. For now, it’s still a fairly progressive one, which means at least the next couple storms should be quick-moving.

The next one will be Thursday. The day will begin dry. The timing of this one means the morning commute will be fine, but the afternoon and evening will be more problematic.

Initially, it will be cold enough for all snow. Snow begins in southern and western Maine between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. In central and eastern Maine, it’s a later arrival, starting between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The steadiest snow will fall during the afternoon and early evening.

Warmer air may be able to move into the coastline and parts of southern Maine as the storm wraps up, changing to a light mix or light rain after some accumulation.

The precipitation will end Thursday night, as early as 8 p.m. in southern and western Maine, taking until closer to midnight to end in eastern and northern Maine.

Since it’s a quick-mover, snow totals won’t be huge, but it looks like another widespread 3 to 6 inches. There may be a bit less in northern Maine, depending on how far north the steadier snow gets.

Friday and Saturday look dry, then the next potential storm is Sunday.

As you’d expect, the exact track of the storm is still uncertain, but there’s a good chance for snow beginning late Saturday night, ending during the late afternoon and early evening Sunday from west to east. While we might be cleaning up from snow, conditions should be improving in time for any Super Bowl parties.

Follow updates from the NEWS CENTER Maine weather team throughout the week as the details become more clear.

