The Town of Brunswick signaled support for a new fish ladder on Monday as the Androscoggin River dam faces license renewal.

The memo submitted with the resolution, drafted by Brunswick Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farrell, notes shared values with Chip Spies, the founder and coordinator of the Free the Andro Coalition. The coalition formed in January, proclaiming goals to fight for fish passage at the dam.

The draft resolution states that the current fish passage is not sufficient for migratory species, according to multiple state and federal agencies. It also states that impaired fish passage has contributed to declining populations in migratory fish, including the endangered Atlantic salmon. Farrell said that the measure has already been approved by other town committees and boards.

Councilor Steve Weems added one amendment to the motion, inserting the word “require” to one of the action statements that aimed to allow “unfettered fish passage for the 11 species currently using the river.” He described the situation as a “tortuously complex process with really high stakes,” emphasizing that fish are kin and have just as much right as people do to a healthy life.

Town administrative staff have already submitted requests for improvements for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to consider, noting support for improved fish passage in the process, according to the memo. Spies said the resolution helps raise public awareness on the issue.

Spies described the Brunswick dam as the first barrier of many to fish on the river, noting that the situation of dams on the Androscoggin is complex, especially as different companies own different dams. He reiterated that usually the least costly and most effective way to help fish is to remove the dam. This could prove to be contentious, as the Brunswick dam still produces electricity.

The move comes as the license for the dam’s operation, which FERC issued in 1979, ends Feb. 28, 2029. The licensee, Brookfield White Pine Hydro LLC, previously told The Times Record that the relicensing process takes several years of studies, consultations with federal and state agencies, and opportunities for public input.

Dams across the state are in flux as operation licenses approach their end — a rare opportunity for groups like Free the Andro to potentially influence infrastructure improvements to dams.

While dams across the river have been present since 1753, the current structure was completed in 1983 and included a $2 million fish ladder, which Spies has described as ineffective. Free the Andro said that the ladder ultimately limits passageway of migratory fish species like herring, shad, sturgeon and Atlantic salmon — which in turn depletes species populations.

