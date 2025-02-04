GRAY — The Gray-New Gloucester boys basketball team’s push for a postseason berth had to go through an equally hot team in Class A South action Tuesday.

The Patriots won their fifth consecutive game when Johnny Patenaude drained a 3-pointer in overtime to beat Brunswick, 65-62, ending the Dragons’ five-game victory streak.

Gray-New Gloucester, the reigning Class A champion, improves to 7-10 and has moved into sixth place in the A South Heal point standings.

“Very important. I think, you know, we’ve proven that we can play with anyone,” Patriots coach Ian McCarthy said. “Ultimately, we wanted to get the highest seed we possibly could. We’ve got one more against Fryeburg, but yeah, hopefully, that avoids the prelim.”

Brunswick coach Ben Clark said that although five-game winning streak may have ended, the Dragons (9-8) are in a good spot with the postseason looming.

“I like the way we’re playing, I really do,” Clark said. “This was a tough one. Like, this was a tough, hard place to play. They played really hard. And they’re playing hot. I mean, they’re playing well. They’re really hot right now. And so, you know, we’re going to keep our heads up, and we’re going to continue to grind.”

How did Gray-New Gloucester win?

• Patenaude, who scored 40 points against Greely on Saturday, took over the second half and overtime — scoring 26 points of his 31 points after halftime, including the winning 3 at the buzzer.

“I knew it was in, but it didn’t feel like it was going to go in right before I shot it,” Patenaude said. “But the second it left my hand, I thought I knew it was in.”

• Colby Mitchell had 11 of his 16 points in the first half and helped Gray-New Gloucester fight back from a 12-0 deficit early in the game.

What does it mean?

• This was both team’s second-to-last game of the regular season. If the Patriots hold onto the sixth seed, they won’t have to play a prelim game. They lead No. 7 Fryeburg, their next opponent, by less than a point and No. 8 Marshwood by 2.5 points.

• The Dragons are the fourth seed and less than two-hundredths of a point behind No. 3 Greely, which wrapped up its regular season with a 48-38 win over Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Statistical leaders

• Brunswick: Trevor Gerrish (22 points), Brendan Shaw (18 points), Rylan Ley (11 points).

• Gray-New Gloucester: Johnny Patenaude (31 points, including five 3-pointers), Colby Mitchell (16 points), Quentin Warrick (nine points).

They said it

• “That was absolutely crazy. That was the best basketball experience I’ve ever had. The atmosphere, it was insane.” — Colby Mitchell

• “It was extra special tonight because it was senior night, and, I mean, you can’t write it up any better. That’s Johnny’s last shot in this gym.” — Ian McCarthy

Up next

• Brunswick: at Mt. Ararat (4-13), 7 p.m., Friday

• Gray-New Gloucester: at Fryeburg (9-8), 6:30 p.m., Wednesday

