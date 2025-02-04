Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater, in partnership with The Carpenter’s Boat Shop, presents an evening with renowned sailors and educators Capt. Rick Miller and Capt. Elliot Rappaport at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Join the captains for an evening of entertainment and enlightenment of the high seas live from the Lincoln Theater stage.

Miller recently retired as professor and dean of faculty at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, where he taught courses in terrestrial navigation (coastal piloting), celestial navigation, seamanship, electronic navigation, meteorology and marine weather routing. With over 40 years of experience, Miller has successfully combined his passion for sailing with his career as an educator, sailing aboard numerous training vessels and spending many years with the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School. In 2008, he served as master aboard the schooner Bowdoin for a training expedition to the Arctic along Greenland’s west coast. Following his retirement, he now enjoys a more traditional captain’s schedule with the Sea Education Association. In 2023, Miller joined The Carpenter’s Boat Shop Board of Directors, where he is the chairperson of the Program Committee and actively participates in the Facilities group. He and his wife Cathy reside in Camden while their two daughters live and work nearby in Midcoast Maine.

Rappaport’s 30-year career at sea has included sail training and oceanographic research. Notably, he spent a decade as master of the Arctic schooner Bowdoin and 18 years as a captain with the Sea Education Association in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. In 2020, he joined the Maine Maritime Academy faculty, where he teaches meteorology, celestial navigation and watchkeeping. His first book, “Reading the Glass,” a narrative exploration of seafaring and meteorology, was published in 2023. Copies will be available for purchase at the event and a book signing will take place immediately following the talk. A graduate of Oberlin College and the University of Maine, Rappaport holds an a master’s degree in STEM education and a 1,600-ton master’s license of auxiliary sailing vessels. He lives in Surry.

Miller and Rappaport have crisscrossing career paths and life adventures that span more than three decades. Their mutual fascination with the atmospheric processes that create our winds and weather have been influential in their careers as sailors and as educators. They are excited to share their sailing adventures on the high seas and what created the weather that played a starring role in these sea stories.

Tickets for this event are $20 general admission and can be purchased online in advance through lincolntheater.org or at the door beginning at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Lincoln Theater and The Carpenter’s Boat Shop. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St., Damariscotta. More information is available through theater website or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.org or 563-3424.

