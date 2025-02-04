U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree on Tuesday said her office has received thousands of calls from “panic-stricken” constituents over news that President Donald Trump has allowed billionaire Elon Musk access to sensitive personal information and government spending contained in U.S. Treasury records.

Over the last two days, Pingree’s office has received over 2,000 calls — up from the usual volume of 25 to 50 a day, according to her staff.

Pingree, who serves on the House of Representatives appropriations committee, said the “unprecedented” volume of calls are coming from a range of constituents — ordinary citizens, business owners, farmers, affordable housing developers, day care providers and health care providers — about Trump’s aggressive flurry of executive orders aimed at federal spending and operations.

Pingree, D-1st-District, called the moves, including the role and power granted to Musk as “blatantly unconstitutional” and “illegal.” Musk has been classified as a temporary employee in the White House and not undergone any confirmation hearings or votes.

“We are just in the middle of a daily, lawless amount of chaos and confusion from the executive branch that really is trying to take over the government’s responsibility for funding,” Pingree said during a press conference at the Portland International Jetport before boarding a flight back to Washington, D.C.

Pingree’s criticism comes a day before a national day of protest against Trump, including one planned for Augusta Thursday afternoon.

In its first two weeks, the Trump administration announced that it was freezing federal grants and loans — a move that was quickly blocked by the courts. But Pingree said that administration continues to withhold funding approved by Congress in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“As a member of the Appropriations Committee, it’s still totally confusing about what funding is allowed and what’s blocked. We can’t get access to that information. Imagine what it’s like being one of those recipients. And we know that many of those funds are still blocked,” Pingree said.

“There is no legal way the president should be impounding those funds,” Pingree said.

Pingree also criticized Trump for allowing Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency to access treasury records, which contains sensitive information of individuals and businesses, including Musk’s business competitors. She panned efforts by Musk to get career workers to resign and blocking others from access to computer systems.

Over the weekend, Musk said he and Trump were looking to eliminate the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, which provides humanitarian assistance across the globe. The agency’s website was taken down, senior officials were placed on leave and thousands of contractors were laid off, according to the Associated Press.

Other members of Maine’s delegation also are calling out some of the Trump Administration’s early.

“I’m very concerned about Mr. Musk, or any of his assistants, going into federal agencies and demanding personal information on employees,” Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, told reporters in D.C. Monday, according to a social media post by Brendan Pederson, a reporter for Punchbowl news. Pederson said that Collins is “not sure where the authority” comes from.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of about 40 activists from the Midcoast gathered at Collins’ Portland office to protest the actions taken by Musk and press Collins to reject some of Trump’s cabinet nominees.

Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, was one of 37 Democratic and independent senators to write Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express concerns about “the administration’s brazen and illegal attempts to destroy” USAID, saying the program is important for national security.

“Mass personnel furloughs of dubious legality and abrupt, blanket stop-work orders without regard to relevant appropriations laws are causing immediate harm to U.S. national security, placing U.S. citizens at risk, disrupting life-saving work and breaking the U.S. government’s contractual obligations to private sector partners,” they wrote.

“Foreign assistance is critical to supporting U.S. strategic interests around the world. Foreign assistance protects U.S. national security, advances U.S. values, and ensures the U.S. is the partner of choice for everything from defense procurement to cutting edge scientific research. China, Russia and Iran are already moving rapidly to exploit the vacuum and instability left by the U.S.’s sudden global retreat.”

Pingree said the administration’s moves are unconstitutional, but there is little she can do given that she is in the minority party. Democrats, she said, can’t sue or investigate the actions of the executive branch without the approval of Republican leaders.

Pingree said she had a general idea of how Trump’s second term would go based on the conservative policy agenda known as Project 2025, a document Trump tried to distance himself from before the election, and on promises that Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency would find $2 billion in spending cuts.

“But I don’t think any of us expected this last two weeks of chaos and illegal activity,” she said.

Russell Vought, who is credited with the being the architect of Project 2025, is Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Pingree said it’s difficult to know what will come next as lawmakers begin to take up federal spending bills and DOGE eyes dismantling the Department of Education.

Pingree said her office will try to keep constituents as informed as they can and speak about against abuses of power.

“We’re going to continue to see the bluster and the chaos and this blatantly unconstitutional and illegal activity and were going to do everything we can to fight back for the people of Maine,” Pingree said.

This story will be updated.

