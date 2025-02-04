Chris Brown, a fixture in Maine’s music scene and a founder of the national Record Store Day, is leaving the Bull Moose chain this week.

Brown, 56, said Tuesday he’s leaving the Maine music and bookstore chain to start his own music marketing firm, Chris Brown 33. His last day at Bull Moose will be Friday.

Though his title was vice president of finance, Brown was well-known for his insights into the music business, particularly when it came to new music. He appeared regularly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about bestsellers and made videos to promote special releases coming out for Record Store Day each year.

Brown said he’ll continue to make videos highlighting new releases – and promoting Record Store Day – on his own website. He’ll also work with musicians and record labels around the country to help promote their music.

“I’m going to be doing a lot of the same things I was doing at Bull Moose, helping people find great music, helping musicians and labels get their stuff heard,” said Brown. “It’s just time for me to do this.”

Brown was one of Bull Moose’s first employees, hired by founder Brett Wickard to work at the chain’s first store, in Brunswick in 1989. Both were students at Bowdoin College at the time. Brown worked at the store until 1991, while studying music composition at Bowdoin. He left for a few years before rejoining the company in 1996. Today the chain has 11 stores in Maine and New Hampshire.

Though Brown has become known for his passion for music during his time at Bull Moose, he said he’s enjoyed his financial duties too, as they employ a different part of his brain. He said Tuesday his departure had nothing to do with the company’s ownership change in recent years. In 2022 Wickard sold the company to its employees, as part of an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP.

“I loved the ESOP conversion, it’s been great for Bull Moose,” said Brown, who will continue to live north of Portland, as he starts his new business.

Brown helped hatch the idea for Record Store Day in 2007 , suggesting it to other indie record store owners around the country, via email. The idea was to put a focus on indie record stores by highlighting special releases and in-store performances and artist appearances. The first one was held in 2008 and has been held annually since. The next Record Store Day is scheduled for April 12, 2025.

