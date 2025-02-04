With the large number of farms in southern Maine – 735 in York County alone, according to the United States Census of Agriculture – farmers markets and makers markets are popular in downtowns.

From Kennebunk to Saco, many towns along the seacoast hold seasonal markets as an opportunity for local vendors to sell their products.

But while its neighbors have embraced the popular idea of a farmers market, Biddeford does not have one of its own.

Now, the Biddeford Downtown Development Commission is exploring the idea of creating a farmers, or makers market, in downtown Biddeford. Biddeford did open a winter farmers market in 2011 but it only lasted a few years.

“We’ve been talking about a farmers market on and off for about a year now,” Economic Development Coordinator Brad Favreau said.

The idea is still in the early stages. It’s not as straightforward as one might think to create a market from scratch, Favreau said.

The city would have to find producers and farmers who would be willing to participate in a brand new, unknown market.

So far, local producers have been a little resistant to the idea, Favreau said, but there are producers willing to help the city get the idea off the ground.

“There are definitely people out there who want to get this started,” he said. “We just have to put all the pieces together.”

Another hurdle would be finding the right spot to host the farmers market. The downtown parking garage could be an option.

Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman is “eager” to utilize the parking garage, Favreau said.

“If we could locate the market on the top level on nice days, that would be a nice central meeting space,” Favreau said. “It would also help generate a little more revenue for the parking garage.”

If a market does come to Biddeford in the next year, it wouldn’t necessarily be limited to farmers and produce.

Downtown Development Commission member Jeffrey Purser said the market should be geared more toward makers, including artists.

“There are a lot more makers in this area than there are people selling corn on the cob,” Purser said. “I think moving away from a centrally-farmers market idea would be more viable.”

Biddeford City Council member Neva Gross (Ward 5) said the Thompson’s Point market in Portland is a good example of a makers market.

“They have everything there,” Gross said. “There are people selling food, people selling arts and crafts, and farmers. There’s a good mix of people coming out.”

Farmers markets are great for communities, Heart of Biddeford Director Delilah Poupore told the Courier. They serve as places to build relationships with neighbors, including farmers.

“There’s something special we can offer in Biddeford that will draw farmers to a downtown market,” Poupore said.

The Downtown Development Commission plans to keep developing the possible public market over the next year, and hope to introduce a concept in 2026.

