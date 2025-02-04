Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale or lease a 10,030± SF building for retail or restaurant use right across the street from a flagship entrance to the Maine Mall. Interstate-95 runs along the back of the property, with major access points about one minute away.

Originally built in 2010 as a Cracker Barrel restaurant, the building features a welcoming farmer’s porch entrance that has an additional 1,416± SF of outdoor seating area. Interior highlights are a wood-burning fireplace in a large fieldstone hearth and in the kitchen, a commercial dishwasher, sinks and a hood system with exhaust, ventilation and fire protection.

The property is on a 1.5-acre lot tucked into a plaza with two hotels, a Chipotle and Starbucks. There is ample parking in a lot of over 200 spaces. Signage can be placed on the front and back of the building, with pylons at Maine Mall Road and the highway. Between these thoroughfares, this area has a daily traffic count of 39,293± vehicles.

Sale price: $2.95 million

Lease rate: $26.00/SF NNN

357 Maine Mall Road is represented by Mark Malone and Nick Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland.

Mark Malone: 207.233.6000| mark@malonecb.com

Nick Malone: 207.632.6010 | nick@malonecb.com

