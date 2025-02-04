FREEPORT—Freeport’s girls basketball team has enjoyed a nice turnaround the second half of the season.

But the Falcons learned Tuesday evening at home just how far they have to go to reach the upper echelon of Class A South.

Thanks to an overwhelming demonstration from the top-ranked Mt. Ararat Eagles.

Before most fans were settled into their seats, the Eagles shot to an 11-0 lead and by the end of the first period, thanks in part to a late 3-pointer from senior Cali Pomerleau, then enjoyed an 18-8 advantage.

Mt. Ararat didn’t let up in the second quarter either, closing the first half on an 18-2 run for a commanding 38-13 advantage, as Pomerleau led the way with 12 points and junior Julianna Allen added 10.

The Eagles went up by as many as 28 points in the third quarter before a 7-0 run gave Freeport a little momentum.

Advertisement

Regardless, Mt. Ararat was on top, 49-26, heading to the fourth period and the Eagles never looked back, as they closed out a 59-39 victory.

Pomerleau led all scorers with 17 points and Allen added a dozen as Mt. Ararat won its 10th game in succession, improved to 15-2 on the season, ending the Falcons’ regular campaign at 11-7 in the process.

“These past few games especially, everything has been clicking,” said Pomerleau. “There’s a little bit of pressure because we’re supposed to win, but we just did our thing. We’re unselfish and we’re scoring really well.”

Quick knockout

Mt. Ararat entered the season as a favorite in Class A South, while Freeport expected to be in contention yet again.

Neither squad has disappointed.

Advertisement

The Falcons, under new coach Joel Rogers, struggled early, starting with losses to visiting Gray-New Gloucester (58-43) and at reigning Class A champion Brunswick (34-25). After beating visiting Lewiston (47-21) and Cape Elizabeth (55-16), Freeport fell to 2-6 with setbacks at Mt. Ararat (65-45), at home to Cony (59-42) and to Biddeford in a game played in Portland (47-28). The Falcons then flipped the switch and went on a run, downing visiting Wells (49-47), host Massabesic (50-35), host Fryeburg Academy (62-36), visiting York (50-29) and visiting Gardiner (56-52). The win streak ended with a surprising 35-34 loss at Yarmouth, but Freeport then embarked on another four-game surge, defeating visiting Brunswick (50-41), host Greely (40-33), host Falmouth (83-27) and host Lake Region (52-45).

“The schedule really worked us,” Rogers said. “What I mean by that was three of our first five games were Gray-New Gloucester, Mt. Ararat and Brunswick. I was still learning the girls’ last names. We started 2-6, then we started winning.”

The Eagles, meanwhile, won their first two games, then dropped a 45-38 decision to Marshwood. After three more victories, Mt. Ararat lost to Cony (57-53). The Eagles then kicked it up a notch and won nine straight, with most of those victories coming in decisive fashion.

In the teams’ first meeting, Dec. 19, Pomerleau had 19 points and junior Kayleigh Wagg added 18 to pace host Mt. Ararat to victory. Senior Maddie Cormier paced the Falcons with 18 points.

Tuesday, Freeport, in its regular season finale, hoped to beat the Eagles for the first time since a 58-53 quarterfinal round win in the 2023 tournament, but instead, Mt. Ararat made it three in a row in the series.

Quickly and decisively.

Advertisement

Just 42 seconds in, a putback from Allen put Mt. Ararat in front to stay.

After Allen made a layup, from Wagg, Pomerleau stole the ball and fed junior Jenna Jensen for a layup.

With 3:17 to go in the first quarter, Pomerleau stole the ball, made a layup while being fouled, then added the free throw to complete the old-fashioned three-point play.

Wagg then scored on a putback and just like that, the lead was quickly up to 11-0.

With 2:44 on the clock, sophomore Abby Giroux drained a 3 for the hosts, but Jensen set up Pomerleau for a layup.

After Cormier banked home a contested shot for her first points, senior Avery Beal made a jumper for the Eagles.

Advertisement

Giroux sank another 3, but in the waning seconds, a Pomerleau 3-ball made it 18-8 Mt. Ararat after eight minutes.

The Eagles then ended all doubt in the second stanza.

After Allen made a layup to start the frame, Cormier made a free throw, then she scored on a putback to cut the deficit to nine, but the remainder of the half would be all Mt. Ararat.

First, Allen banked home a shot. After senior Kennedy Lampert banked home a contested look, Allen spun and made a layup for a 26-11 advantage.

With 4:18 to go before the break, senior Sydney Gelhar made a jumper, but that would be it for Freeport’s first half offense and Mt. Ararat scored the final 12 points before the break.

The run began with a Jensen three-point play. After Lampert set up Pomerleau for a layup, Pomerleau scored on a putback, Beal sank a 3, then Wagg found junior Jaelyn Jensen layup to make the score 38-13 at halftime.

Advertisement

Pomerleau led all first half scorers with 12 points and Allen added 10.

The Eagles wouldn’t relent in the second half.

Falcons junior Emily Groves began the second half with a layup, from Cormier, but Pomerleau took a pass from Allen and countered with a layup of her own.

After Giroux made another 3, Allen set up Lampert for a layup.

Cormier sank a free throw, but Lampert found Allen for a layup, then a corner 3 from Pomerleau with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter gave the Eagles their biggest lead, 47-19.

To their credit, the Falcons closed the period strong, rattling off seven straight points, as Giroux made a 3, Cormier hit a jumper and Gelhar banked home a runner, forcing Mt. Ararat coach Julie Petrie to call timeout, but with just 7 seconds remaining, a jumper from junior Ava Hanson made it 49-26 Eagles.

Advertisement

Mt. Ararat never let Freeport entertain any comeback hopes in the fourth period.

Gelhar began the frame with a three-point play, but Allen found junior Emma Berry for a layup, then Jenna Jensen finished a runner with her left hand.

After freshman Ky Kennedy sank a 3 for the Falcons, Gelhar set up Groves for a layup, but Jaelyn Jensen scored on putback.

After Gelhar spun and banked home a shot, Berry made a layup, then banked home a shot for the Eagles’ final points.

Cormier converted a three-point play inside the final minute, but it was far too little, too late and the Eagles prevailed, 59-39.

“We knew they were dangerous and they have a lot of good players,” said Pomerleau. “We thought it might be a tougher game this game. We just had a mentality to come out strong. We moved the ball well and pushed it well tonight. We drove a lot, we finished. We didn’t run many plays.”

Advertisement

“We tried to work on our transition and defensive intensity,” said Petrie. “We come out and play hard, no matter what the score is.”

Pomerleau led the way with 17 points, to go with four rebounds and three steals. Allen also wound up in double figures with 12 points. She also snared four rebounds, had four assists and three steals.

Jenna Jensen had seven points (four rebounds and two assists), Berry six, Beal five, Jaelyn Jensen and Lampert (three assists, three rebounds) four apiece and Hanson and Wagg (eight rebounds, four assists) two each.

“We don’t care who scores, just get the job done,” said Petrie. “That’s our motto. That’s what makes this team special. Unselfish basketball. Our team chemistry is lovely. They just go to work.”

“Julie’s a hell of a coach,” said Rogers. “I enjoy watching her coach. They played harder. If you want to win, you have to have that intensity and they had it. They have a lot of good players who do good things all the time when they’re on the floor.”

Mt. Ararat enjoyed a 38-23 advantage on the glass and overcame 2-of-6 foul shooting and 14 turnovers.

Advertisement

Giroux paced Freeport with 12 points, coming on four 3-pointers. Cormier wound up with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Gelhar produced nine points, four rebounds and two assists.

“I was proud of Syd,” said Rogers. “I thought she played great tonight. She brought everything she had.”

Groves tallied four points and eight rebounds, three assists and two steals and Kennedy had three points.

The Falcons turned the ball over 13 times and made 4-of-6 free throws.

“We did better things in the second half, but we got annihilated on the boards, which had been our strength all year, so that was disappointing,” Rogers said. “I’m so proud of the girls for finishing 11-7 after starting 2-6. When we run our offense and we’re committed to it, we’re like the 1973 New York Knicks.”

Tourney time

Advertisement

Mt. Ararat (which appears bound for the top seed for the Class A South tournament) has one regular season game left, Friday at home versus rival Brunswick.

“We have to play like we’ve been playing,” Pomerleau said. “We know what we can do. We have to be strong. All the girls have experience. We’ve been there before. Hopefully, we can finish the job this year.”

“We just need to play our game,” said Petrie. “Last year was a great experience and we knew what we had coming back. We know teams want to beat us. That’s made us work harder. We know everything we do has to be earned. Class A South is crazy. It’s a very talented region.”

Freeport (currently ranked fourth in Class A South) will be either fourth or fifth for the tournament and will battle Brunswick in the quarterfinals Monday, Feb. 17 in Portland.

“We’ll get ready,” said Rogers. “We have some scrimmages and practices coming up. I can’t go wrong. I’m a Portland High graduate going up against a Portland High graduate from (Munjoy Hill). (Sam Farrell’s) kids play hard and they’re well-coached, but I’m confident we can beat them.”

BOX SCORE

Advertisement

Mt. Ararat 59 Freeport 39

MA- 18 20 11 10- 59

F- 8 5 13 13- 39

MA- Pomerleau 7-1-17, Allen 6-0-12, Jenna Jensen 3-1-7, Berry 3-0-6, Beal 2-0-5, Jaelyn Jensen 2-0-4, Lampert 2-0-4, Wagg 1-0-2, Hanson 1-0-2

F- Giroux 4-0-12, Cormier 4-3-11, Gelhar 4-1-9, Groves 2-0-4, Kennedy 1-0-3

3-pointers:

MA (3) Pomerleau 2, Beal

F (5) Giroux 4, Kennedy

Turnovers:

MA- 14

F- 13

Free throws

MA: 2-6

F: 4-6

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link