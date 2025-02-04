Mt. Ararat scored the first 11 points of the game, led by 25 points and the half and beat Freeport, 59-39, in a girls basketball game on Tuesday in Freeport.

Cali Pomerleau scored 17 points and Julianna Allen added 12 for the Eagles (15-2).

Maddie Cormier scored 13 and Abby Giroux had 12 for the Falcons (11-7).

WELLS 59, CAPE ELIZABETH 34: Maren Maxon scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Warriors (13-4) beat the Capers (0-12) in Wells.

Hailey Marshall added 14 points, while Payton Fazzina had seven points, eight steals and seven assists for Wells. Savannah Tardiff pulled down seven rebounds.

Mei Martinez scored 18 points and Lila Rosu-Myles added 10 for Cape Elizabeth.

Advertisement

MARSHWOOD 87, NOBLE 45: Natalie Lathrop scored 21 points, Isabelle Tice added 19 and the Hawks (16-1) beat the Knights (1-6) in South Berwick.

Renee St. Pierre finished with 15 points and Emily Clark had 13 for Marshwood.

Ashley Merchant had 11 points and Taylor Gnirk 10 for Noble.

CHEVERUS 65, LEWISTON 36: Kyle Lamson scored 24 points, Addison Jordan added 12 and the Stags (12-5) beat the Blue Devils (3-14) in Portland.

Anna Goodman made three 3-pointers and scored nine points for Cheverus.

Bailey Tardif-Mockler had 12 points and Ella Beaudoin 10 for Lewiston.

Advertisement

WESTBROOK 48, DEERING 37: Ava Bolden scored 10 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as the Blue Blazes (8-9) beat the Rams (2-15) in Westbrook.

Angelina Keo had 10 points for Deering.

BIDDEFORD 50, BONNY EAGLE 21: Gabriella Silva had 19 points, Jordyn Crump had 11, including three 3-pointers, and the Tigers (13-4) defeated the Scots (1-16) in Biddeford.

Biddeford opened with a 14-0 run and outscored the Scots 18-7 in the third for 43-17 lead.

Charlotte Beaulieau had eight points for Bonny Eagle.

OXFORD HILLS 61, THORNTON ACADEMY 45: Ella Pelletier scored 23 points and Gabbie Tibbetts put up 21 as the Vikings (15-2) extended their winning streak to nine games with a win over the Golden Trojans (7-10) in Saco.

Advertisement

Pelletier made 10 of 13 free throws, and Tibbetts drained five 3-pointers. Maddy Herrick added 11 points for Oxford Hills.

Sienna Eldred, who made 11 of 17 free throws, led Thornton with 21 points, while Brooke Bodnar scored 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. DOMINIC 65, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 40: Jack Brocke scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Saints (16-1) past the Seagulls (7-10) in Old Orchard Beach.

Taylor Varney added 18 points for the Saints, who earned their 11th straight win.

Trot Moody scored 17 points and Brady Plante added 11 for Old Orchard Beach.

Advertisement

SACOPEE VALLEY 75, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 38: Bryce Stacey scored 17 points and the Hawks (4-14) beat the Panthers (0-17) in Yarmouth.

Tyler Easterbrooks and Silas Nielsen each added 14 points for Sacopee Valley.

Gage Kloza scored 17 points and Mansuk Loboka scored 12 for NYA.

SCARBOROUGH 66, EDWARD LITTLE 59: Carter Blanche had 11 of his 16 points in the third quarter as the Red Storm (8-9) rallied from a six point halftime deficit to beat the Eddies (10-7) in Scarborough.

Will MacDonald added nine points in the third quarter on three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for Scarborough.

Diing Maiwen had 22 points, Cedric Makelele added 16 and Akol Maiwen had 10 for Edward Little.

Advertisement

FALMOUTH 67, BIDDEFORD 43: Billy Birks scored 20 points, Decland O’Brien had 12 and the Navigators (14-3) built a 42-20 lead in the first half against the Tigers (9-8) in Falmouth.

Travis Edgerton led the Tigers with 16 points.

GORHAM 62, SANFORD 55: Atticus Whitten scored 20 points, Griffin Gammon added 14 points and the Rams (6-11) held off the Spartans (5-12) in Gorham.

Brady Adams had 14 points, while Luke Gendron had 13, Dylan Gendron had 11 and Bryce Adams finished with 10 for Sanford, who challenged the Rams 44-41 over the final three quarters.

SKIING

KVAC CHAMPIONSHIPS: Landon Marquis of Camden Hills and Ellie Porter of Edward Little won giant slalom races at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference skiing championships at Black Mountain in Rumford.

Advertisement

Marquis won the boys race with a total time of 1 minute, 55.46 seconds. He completed his first run in 59.27 and his second in 56.19 Kaden Salsbury of Skowhegan was second in 1:56.44, Edward Little’s Carter Hill (1:56.65) and Sawyer Shaman (1:58.55) were third and fourth, respectively, and Mt. Blue’s Finn Morton (1:59.56) was fifth.

Edward Little scores 783 points to win the boys team title. Camden Hills was second with 750, followed by Mt. Blue (741) and Hampden Academy (718).

Porter won the girls race in 1:59.78. She finished her first run in 1:00.83 and her second in 58.95. Haley Marquis of Camden Hills was second in 2:04.30, while Leavitt’s Sophie Simard (2:05.32), Mt. Blue’s Melina McKendry (2:05.50) and Oxford Hills’ Alyson Cash (2:07.25) rounded out the top five.

Camden Hills won the girls team title with 778 points. Mt. Blue was second with 755, followed by Edward Little (750), Oxford Hills (748) and Hampden Academy (701).

PREP SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

BRIDGTON ACADEMY 81, WORCESTER ACADEMY 76: Isaiah Hynson had 23 points as Bridgton Academy beat Worcester Academy in the Winter Classic Championship Sunday in Bridgton.

Ajay Lopez added 21 points, Cheick Sylla (10 rebounds), had 14 points and Joe Fitzgerald 13 points for the Wolverines.

Sylla had 20 points with 15 rebounds as Bridgton won the opener against St. Andrews, 86-67 on Saturday. Isaiah Hynson added 18 points, Joe Fitzgerald had 16, Ajay Lopez had 12 and Theo Moore finished with 10 for Bridgton.

Copy the Story Link