During the Jan. 21 National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral, Bishop Mariann Budde called on President Trump to demonstrate compassion and mercy toward marginalized groups. In response, President Trump, adhering to his usual tactics, dismissed, demeaned and insulted her, labeling her sermon as “nasty” and directing his supporters’ attention toward her.
The reactions from his supporters were swift and severe, with increased criticism and even death threats. Congressman Mike Collins of Georgia went so far as to suggest her deportation, despite her being a New Jersey-born citizen. Such backlash is clearly intended to intimidate and silence dissenting voices.
However, if we value our democracy, silence cannot be our answer. Instead, we must raise our voices even louder against such intimidation. Bishop Budde stood firm in her convictions, displaying remarkable courage in the face of abuse and threats. I commend her resilience and view her actions as a powerful example to follow.
The more individuals who openly stand in opposition to such oppressive tactics, the safer and stronger our community will become. Bishop Budde has set a precedent for bold leadership. While her bravery marked the initial step, it is imperative that we support her by also speaking out, thereby ensuring the success of her courageous stand.
Rol Fessenden
Brunswick
