We are being immersed deeper each day into inhumane White House directives. The only way such actions can be mitigated is if Sen. Collins and just a few of her colleagues, in both chambers, show courage and grit to continue to stand up for what we all know is right and decent.

Regarding pardons to all Jan. 6 criminals, Collins drew a distinction between those who “got caught up in the crowd that day” and those who “assaulted police officers with their fists, with flag poles, with pepper spray and destroyed property…. This week has been a terrible week for our justice system.” Good on her to call this out.

Both political parties agree that violent criminals should be deported. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, violent crimes by noncitizens (homicide, assault, sexual offenses) in FY24 numbered 1,334. Of those, 29 were murder.

But what of the other 11 million illegal immigrants and family members born here? The vast majority (80%) have lived here more than 10 years, contributing to our society. Some have sacrificed their lives and limbs in the military or as first responders. Some have harvested our foods, built and serviced our homes and paid their taxes.

If 1,500 criminals who contributed to the violence, death and injury of Jan. 6 merit a pardon, certainly mercy needs to be extended to 11 million American residents who have harmed no one.

We must follow Sen. Collins’ example: Speak up, do not be complicit. Be the guardrails against inhumane treatment.

Michael Baron, Ph.D.

Corrales, N.M.

