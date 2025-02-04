Because I oppose any attempt to speed up traffic flow through the center of town simply to avoid a few minutes’ travel delay, with a resultant loss of the walking/biking lanes, the increased safety risk to the many children who cross Main Street there, and the harm to be suffered to homeowners’ property, I attended a Town Council “questions” session. There I was given clear and complete responses and I was assured that the project did not have the support of the town manager or the council. However, because the “project manager” had already submitted a proposal to the Department of Transportation, with a request that consideration be “expedited” (a request DOT denied), I understand that the project will nevertheless be considered, as the district has not withdrawn it.

Who would have known that responsibility for the town’s street management off of school property would be governed and directed by the superintendent and the school board? Although they do a very fine job educating our children, their collective experience with property acquisition and development has been quite troubled.

Greg Smith

Cumberland

