I’ve noticed that recently, at the supermarket I frequent, many of the items regularly on my shopping list are no longer available in the amounts I am accustomed to buying them. Beans, once available in 16- or 29-ounce cans, are now only available in a 15.5-ounce quantity.
I used to be able to get olive oil in 3-liter cans. No more. I used to be able to get instant coffee in 12-ounce containers. No more. I used to be able to get oatmeal in 42-ounce containers. No more. Cream cheese hasn’t been available in 16-ounce packages for years. Wheatgerm is available in a 20-ounce container, but my market now only carries the 12-ounce size.
Carrying items in ever smaller containers may result in a lower check-out bill for the consumer, but it’s also more profit for the stores and their suppliers. Packaging is generally much cheaper than any real food. Smaller packages mean more trips to the market, more profit, as it makes it look like we’re getting more than we are, and it passes all of the cost of disposing the packaging on to the consumer.
It’s really a shame that food suppliers can’t act responsibly. If I can’t trust a store to give me items in a standard and/or traditional quantity, I certainly can’t trust the quality of the contents.
I’m happy to have discovered other places to shop.
Nicholas Benfaremo
South Portland
