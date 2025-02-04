It is ironic and laughable that the Trump administration recently announced that it would begin subjecting all federal employees to “enhanced standards of suitability and conduct.”
Neither President Trump, nor many of his Cabinet nominees, meet minimum standards of suitably for their roles. Moreover, a history of bad conduct appears to be a requirement to become a member of the Trump administration.
Tom Jardine
Union
