After years of controversy and opposition, a board that regulates the lobster industry voted Tuesday to repeal minimum gauge restrictions that lobstermen were concerned would have seriously harmed Maine’s most important fishery.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s rule were aimed at conserving Maine’s lobster population by effectively increasing the minimum size of lobsters that fishermen could legally catch and sell. But Maine Department of Marine Resource Commissioner Pat Keliher proposed to repeal the rule, which would have gone into effect on July 1, 2025, to allow more time for the industry to come up with alternative solutions.

“Rolling back resiliency measures is not at all what I wanted to have happened. After multiple zone council meetings, we have been unable to convince the industry that now is an appropriate time to act, ” Keliher told the board. “But the Maine industry can’t expect to solve their problems on the backs of others. It is imperative they come up with something.”

Members of the Lobster Board, which is comprised of delegations from other East Coast states, begrudgingly expressed support of the repeal, noting that conservation efforts to preserve Maine’s young lobster stock are urgently needed for the long-term success of the fisheries.

The vote doesn’t take the gauge limits off the table altogether. But it will relieve the pressure of needing to find an alternative in what industry members, state regulators, Gov. Janet Mills and Maine’s congressional delegation have said is too short of a timeline. Next steps will include more intensive outreach with industry members and organizations.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link