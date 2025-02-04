SALES

Industrial

Eastview Prop, LLC bought 1,978± SF at 11 Eastview Parkway in Saco from Eastview Parkway Flex, LLC. Bryan Plourde, MAI, and Sam LeGeyt, SIOR, of The Dunham Group.

Glass and Mirror Services, Inc. bought 1,722± SF at 11 Eastview Parkway, Unit 101 in Saco from Eastview Parkway Flex, LLC. Sam LeGeyt, SIOR, and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Land

Doten 376, LLC bought 1.2± AC at 376 US Route One in Freeport from Letter Streets, LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Hancock Lumber bought 10.65± AC at 0 Main Street in Oxford from All Purpose Storage Oxford, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Vince Ciampi and MacKenzie Simpson of Porta & Co.

Wagon Masters Realty, LLC bought 1.3± AC at 18 Ossipee Trail West in Standish from Hannaford Bros. Co., LLC. Bryan Plourde, MAI, and Charles Craig of The Dunham Group.

Residences at Gorham Country Club, LLC bought 38.348± AC at 86 McLellan Road in Gorham from Gorham Country Club, Inc. Greg Hastings and Tom Dunham of The Dunham Group.

Office

JXH, LLC bought a 5,190± SF condo at 10 Market Street in Scarborough from 10 Market Street, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jon Rizzo, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Craig Young, CCIM, and Sasha Philips of The Boulos Company

884 Broadway, LLC bought a 3,862± SF building at 884 Broadway in South Portland from Harbor Fish Market Inc. Joe Malone and Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Southern Maine Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery PA bought a 3,252± SF condo at 24 West Cole Road, Unit 104 in Biddeford from Next Gen Holdings. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers; Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers

Kinetic Massage & Performance, LLC bought 649± SF at 347 Main Street in Gorham from Pidhajecky Realty, LLC. Lisa Andrade of Dream Home Realty; Bryan Plourde, MAI, of The Dunham Group.

Residential

Rock Harbor Management, LLC bought a 13,204± SF, eight-unit building at 4 Commonwealth Drive in Augusta from Diana L. Bernier and Robert P. Bernier. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Portland Land Development, LLC bought a 6,592± SF building at 96 Federal Street in Portland from M&D Federal. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch of The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Industrial

Brenntag Lubricants, LLC renewed its lease of 40,000± SF at 605 County Road in Westbrook from Westbrook Realty, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, Sasha Philips, and Roger Dieker of The Boulos Company; Tan Tang of CBRE.

Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail renewed its lease of 3,000± SF at 1 Karen Drive in Westbrook from One Karen Drive, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

GVS North America, Inc. renewed its lease of 89,000± SF at 63 Community Drive, Sanford from R. Martin Properties, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Office

Maine Information Network, LLC renewed its lease of 6,116± SF at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta from 45 Commerce Drive Leasing, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company

Spurwink Services, Inc. renewed its lease of 4,972± SF at 778 Main Street in South Portland from RJH Realty, LLC. Craig Young, CCIM, of The Boulos Company.

Quality Housing Coalition leased 3,476± SF at 75 Washington Avenue in Portland from Dayton 59, LLC. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

Thrive Financial, LLC leased 1,444± SF at 449 Forest Avenue in Portland from Forest Avenue Plaza, LLC. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

Retail

Red Hot & Ladylike leased 5,558± SF at 1053 Forest Avenue in Portland from 1053 Forest Avenue, LLC. John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

FLYN Hats, LLC leased 935± SF at 340 Fore Street in Portland from ABD Realty, LLC. Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Copy the Story Link